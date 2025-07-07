After key re-signings prior to the opening of free agency season, the Toronto Maple Leafs sure haven’t been too active when it came to inking key players from the free agent market. The additions of players such as Michael Pezzetta, Travis Boyd, Dakota Mermis, Benoit-Oliver Groulx and Vinny Lettieri sure doesn’t move the needle. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any potential impactful players still available for the Maple Leafs to sign.

Despite recent rumblings from GM Brad Treliving that the Leafs will likely pursue the trade route for any further additions to their roster, there are actually some valuable pieces still remaining in the market. As a result, here we will take a look at five unrestricted free agents still available that Toronto could sign that could make an impact for the team in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

5 remaining unrestricted free agents that the Maple Leafs can sign to make an impact

Jack Roslovic

As one of the top unrestricted free agents still available, Jack Roslovic is coming off a season with the Carolina Hurricanes in which he tied his career high in goals with 22 while helping the Hurricanes reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the Leafs lack of quality center behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares, Roslovic would be a value addition to beef up the bottom-six by adding some much-needed scoring depth.

At the same time, he can be moved up to play on the wing on the top two lines. It has also been rumored recently that Toronto may already be in on the 28-year-old forward. With the Leafs having some decent cap space remaining, it might be just enough for them to beat out the competition.

Max Pacioretty

While Max Pacioretty may have been quite the disappointment during the regular season with the Leafs in 2024-25, he sure made up for some of it with an impressive playoff showing. After signing a one-year contract following a successful tryout with the team, Pacioretty put up just five goals and eight assists for 13 points over 37 games played while battling injuries throughout the year.

However, he came back strong during the Leafs’ Stanley Cup run when he resembled the dominant Pacioretty of old. He was hitting everything in sight while generating great scoring chances for Toronto in the process. In the end, Pacioretty recorded three goals and five assists for eight points in just 11 matches, including the series-clincher against the Ottawa Senators during the first round of the playoffs. If he can be more like the playoff version once more, he could be a surprising valuable re-signing by the Leafs when all is said and done.

Jeff Skinner

The trajectory of Jeff Skinner’s career in NHL have been quite puzzling to say the least. Despite having the ability to put up 30+ goals and 60+ points per season, Skinner has been rather inconsistent in terms of his production over the years. When you thought he would finally break out to become a star, he would quickly follow it up with an underwhelming season to dampen all expectations. It has happened once again last year with the Edmonton Oilers.

Just two years removed from his career-best 35-goal, 82-point campaign with the Buffalo Sabres, Skinner struggled to just 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points over 72 games played with the Oilers. This was despite playing with perhaps the best player duo in the league in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Nevertheless, to have six 30-plus goals seasons is nothing to sneeze at and he is the perfect player that could move up and down a lineup while still being an offensive threat. With Toronto being his place of birth, playing in front of his hometown fans could provide the exact motivation in getting his game back on track and be an offensive force for the Leafs.

Victor Olofsson

The name Victor Olofsson might not be as flashy as any of his predecessors that we just mentioned. However, the surprising former seventh-round pick of the Sabres has registered three 20-plus goals and 40-plus points seasons already in his seven-year NHL career.

Last season, Olofsson put up 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points in 56 games with the Vegas Golden Knights while adding two goals and two assists during their playoff run. At just 29 years old, he still has some good years remaining ahead of him and could help fill some of the void left by Mitch Marner for potentially one-tenth the price.

James Reimer

Finally, the Leafs could look to an old friend for much-needed goaltending depth ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season. With Dennis Hildeby appearing not ready for prime time just yet from his brief performances from last season and Matt Murray leaving to the Seattle Kraken in free agency, Toronto should look to bringing back veteran goalie James Reimer as valuable depth for the organization.

Despite being 37 already, Reimer has posted double digits in wins in each of his past nine seasons mainly as a solid backup or 1B option. Last year with the Sabres, he still managed a sub 3.00 GAA and an above .900 save percentage while helping Buffalo with a 10-8-2 record. Reimer certainly wouldn’t want to pass up the opportunity to shine once again for the team he once has the most success with. In addition, it would also be a nice send-off in bringing him back prior to his eventual retirement down the road.

