5 massive decisions that could reshape the Maple Leafs this offseason

For the first time in a decade, the Toronto Maple Leafs will not be participating in the NHL playoffs. While the postseason on-ice spotlight will not shine in Toronto, the organization has a multitude of issues to sort through, making for one of the most fascinating, franchise-altering offseasons in years.

From looming roster decisions to the front-office hierarchy to the long-term direction of the team around a pair of stars whose prime years are quickly fading into oblivion. The months ahead promise to be critical in shaping the next era of Maple Leafs hockey, for better or worse.

Hiring a new GM and happens with Auston Matthews

The two biggest stories of the Leafs' offseason are not mutually exclusive. While MLSE CEO Keith Pelley ponders what the new organizational structure will look like, who he hires, and their vision for the team, it will greatly influence superstar Auston Matthews' desire to remain with the franchise that drafted him.

Toronto's all-time leader in goals scored and three-time Rocket Richard winner is expected to finally address the media during locker cleanout day after the Leafs' final game. The team's followers eagerly await his response on two crucial topics. Does he want to stay in Toronto? How does he feel about his teammates' immediate non-response on the ice after his season-ending hit from Anaheim Ducks' defenseman, and Leafs' nemesis, Radko Gudas?

The answers to those questions from the Leafs' captain and face of the organization will play an immense role in the direction this offseason goes. Do the Maple Leafs retool or completely rebuild? Matthews' opinions on the team's future, combined with the new front-office hire(s), will be the most important factors in the direction taken in the offseason.

The fallout from Pelley's organizational restructure in the front office will have an immediate impact on coach Craig Berube's future. Pelley has stated it will be up to the new head of hockey operations, or whatever title is given to the new hire, to decide the coach's future. Also, Matthews' thoughts on the team's future direction will heavily influence what the team does with fellow star William Nylander.

Morgan Rielly's future in Toronto

The Maple Leafs also have important roster decisions ahead. Longest-serving Leaf, defenseman Morgan Rielly, wants to stay in Toronto. Most of the fan base and his new bosses prefer that he consider waiving his no-movement clause for a fresh start elsewhere.

Figure out who they want in the crease

The Leafs also need to make firm decisions on their goaltending logjam. They have four goaltenders, two proven, injury-prone incumbents, two highly-touted prospects on the verge of full-time NHL duty, to sort through. It's an area of depth that offers one of the few resources to trade from and help address weaknesses elsewhere on the roster.

What they're going to do to bolster the prospect pool

The last piece of drama, courtesy of a disastrous 2025-26 season, is to complete the post-Olympic free fall to the near-bottom of the NHL standings and land a top-five draft pick. Lose the season finale against the rival Ottawa Senators and the Leafs increase their odds of retaining their top-five protected first-round pick that otherwise goes to the Boston Bruins as part of former GM Brad Treliving's trade for defenseman Brandon Carlo, one of the worst moves of his tenure.

While there will be no on-ice spring playoff drama in Toronto for the first time in ten years, the absence of games does not mean a lack of intrigue. Instead, the spotlight shifts behind the scenes, where pivotal choices about leadership, roster construction, and long-term vision will shape the franchise's direction.

For fans of the Maple Leafs, this offseason may prove just as compelling as any playoff run, filled with uncertainty, debate, and the kind of franchise-defining decisions that will determine whether the team's next chapter brings success.