5 Maple Leafs most to blame for postseason failure this year 

Max Domi

Another key player that came up a bit short for Toronto in the postseason was Max Domi. Signed to a big four-year, $15 million contract this past offseason, the Leafs looked to Domi as their main source of offense outside of the core four heading into the season. Especially after seeing him have a strong finish to his 2023-24 season just the year prior, it gave the team high hopes and expectations for the 30-year-old forward.

However, Domi struggled to find his game for much of 2024-25, recording just eight goals, 25 assists and 33 points, which were all numbers that declined from his previous season. He may have shown some life during the playoffs in which he amassed three goals and four assists for seven points in 13 games, including his big overtime winner against the Ottawa Senators in the first round. But too often he appeared invisible for most of the night whenever he took the ice, not making enough impactful plays to make a more significant difference on the game as a whole.

On top of that, Domi took some needless penalties, in particular during games 3, 4 and 5 during the second round series against the Panthers that ultimately gave the momentum to Florida to complete the series comeback against Toronto. Therefore, his offensive numbers looked decent, but his overall play had a role in the Leafs failure to get by the Panthers in the end.

Auston Matthews

For perhaps one of the best players in the game, Auston Matthews had sure been a bit disappointing during the playoffs this time around. As the captain of the Leafs, Matthews was expected to lead by example with his work ethic and will to win. In doing so, the vibes would rub off his teammates and get everyone on board with the motivated, winning mindset.

But instead, Matthews wasn’t his usual dominant self throughout these playoffs. He may have compiled three goals, eight assists for 11 points, including the crucial Game 6 winner against Florida. However, you could tell his shot was a bit off and the fact that he struggled a bit against the boards in fighting for the puck. Perhaps his underlying injury has something to do with it, but we have have all seen what a superstar like Leon Draisaitl did playing on one leg at one point in time previously during the playoffs and still produced at an elite level.

Consequently, Matthews failed to find a way to keep himself effective despite whatever was ailing him, and in doing so, ultimately dampened the Leafs chances at winning. We are all waiting for that one playoff run where Matthews would just take the team on his shoulders and carry them right to the Cup finals, but unfortunately we have yet to observe that after almost a decade’s worth of time.