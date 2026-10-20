Maple Leafs play their best game of the year — that nobody watched

The Toronto Maple Leafs played their best game of the season defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1, in a game that nobody watched.

"Nobody" is a broad term because there were over 18,000 fans at Scotiabank Arena and tens of thousand other fans watching on TV, but this game was not available to the general public. We've seen this happen before with Amazon Prime games, but most people have that streaming service in today's world, where not as many people have Sportsnet+.

Depsite having regular cable, you couldn't watch this game unless you had Sportsnet+, so many fans were left without seeing Auston Matthew vs. Macklin Celebrini and a young and hungry Sharks team. Don't worry Leafs fans, this team only plays 12 more games on "Monday Night Hockey", so you'll miss 10 percent of the season if you don't have this streaming service that costs $34.99 per month.

In today's economy where everything costs so much money to begin with, it's disgusting that these broadcasters are trying to squeeze even more money out of thier customers. In order to watch every Leafs game in the past, all you needed was a simple cable subscription which gave you CBC, TSN and Sportsnet and you were good to go.

Leafs win big against San Jose in a game that nobody watched

Now, you not only need a cable subscription but you'll need Amazon Prime and Sportsnet+, which can cost upwards of another $350 per year. This would have been the perfect time to bring Joe Bowen back because I would much rather just listen to the broadcast on radio than pay all of that additional money for a handful of Leafs games per year.

As per usual, Matthews was a stud registering three points (1 goal and 2 assists) and McKenna scored again putting his totals at 6 points through 10 games. It was always going to be a tough game, especially without John Tavares, but the defense stepped up, most notably their goaltender Sergie Bobrovsky, who was named the first-star of the game.

After a brutal two games against Buffalo and New York, the Leafs needed a bounceback against a young and exciting team and shut them down. It's still too early to know if this team will make the playoffs but it's performances like the one we saw last night that should give everyone hope.

With 7 goals and 16 points, Matthews sits third in both categories amongst NHL skaters and looking like that player we all remember from a few years ago. Unfortuantely, we may not be able to see how it looks like live though for a number of games this year unless you subcribe to Sportsnet+.