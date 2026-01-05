4 Leafs who will be crucial for the team's playoff chances

With the Stanley Cup playoffs only a few months away, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to put their foot on the gas as soon as possible to punch a ticket at yet another shot at Lord Stanley.

In their last five playoff appearances, the Leafs have only made the second-round twice (2022-23, 2024-25). However, to try and win it all, they of course need to first make it to the playoffs.

Toronto will need all skaters to go out and help get some wins and points to inch closer to the Atlantic Division leaders. With that being said, there are four skaters who will be just as important as the others, if not more, in helping the team get that far. What's worth noting is that these players are currently on a hot streak as they settle into the new year.

Bobby McMann

McMann, overall, has been fairly steady for the Leafs this season, despite a brief cold stretch in October, November and December. On pace to set a career-high in goals, assists and points this season, McMann has been reliable on the ice.

He provides a competitive edge given his speed, which is a driving factor of his play this season. He has the fastest skating speed on the Leafs this season, according to NHL EDGE, clocking in at 24.25 mph in a game against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 2. Keeping his legs in the lineup will be highly important, as they benefit the team greatly.

McMann, in his last five game played, tallied five points (two goals, three assists) which includes a powerplay goal, an aspect that has been an issue for the team this season. Looking at his play on a wider scale, specifically his last eight games played, he has eight points (four goals and assists). He is an important part of the team, and will be one of the players they lean on the rest of the way.

Nick Robertson

Robertson, like McMann, has been on a tear during his last five games, notching six points (three goals, three assists) in that span. After an utterly slow start to the season, there were thoughts on if the Leafs should move on from him. Luckily, they didn't and has been electric in the last few games to close out 2025.

Nick Robertson - Toronto Maple Leafs (9) pic.twitter.com/4dyXDpMyde — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) January 4, 2026

What also connects Robertson with McMann is that they have recently been providing on a line together, which helps block out the depth scoring issues for the season.

Max Domi

Domi was another player who had struggling to find his footing to begin the season. As of now, with seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last six games, those struggles are behind him. However, this is still a lot of improvement that Domi needs to go through to help boost the Toronto's chances in securing a playoff spot. He recorded an assist in both of his last two games played, including the goal where Auston Matthews passed Mats Sundin for most in franchise history. If he steadily keeps the point production, the Leafs would have a decent shot.

Auston Matthews

It's hard to talk about the Toronto Maple Leafs and their playoff chances without mentioning Matthews. The Leafs' captain has been red hot as of late, which includes him breaking the franchise record in goals scored with number 421 against the New York Islanders this past weekend. With 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his last five games played, Leafs Nation is being treated to vintage Auston Matthews numbers.

HIT ‘EM WITH THE 4...21 LIKE AUSTON MATTHEWS! pic.twitter.com/FkszwO9bCC — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 4, 2026

After missing a chunk of time due to injury this season, he has been on fire to end 2025 and start 2026, something Leafs fans have been looking to get from the 28-year-old, three-time Rocket Richard winner. Not only will his scoring be beneficial to Toronto's playoff hopes, but staying healthy for the rest of the year will help just as much.

McMann, Robertson, Domi and Matthews will be a big part regarding the Leafs' playoff chances, especially given the hot streak that they are all on right now. It still means that the rest of the team has to pitch in and do their part as well. As of now, the Leafs are not far away from being near the top of the Atlantic, as they only need two points to tie the Florida Panthers for fourth place. It will be a close, tough rest of the season as they are still fighting through injuries, but with the help of the players outlined above, and of course the team as a whole, the gap is more than closeable.