3 takeaways from Maple Leafs failed comeback bid against Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ comeback bid fell short against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Habs got out to a 4-1 lead, but not before the Maple Leafs pushed in the final three minutes to make the game relatively close.

In the end, the Maple Leafs fell 4-2 on home ice. The Maple Leafs got a power play from John Tavares in the second, and a tally from William Nylander late in the game.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, got two power play tallies, one from Riley Kidney and the other from Lane Hutson. Alex Newhook opened the scoring in the first period, with Sean Farrell adding another in the third to seal the victory.

Anthony Stolarz and Artur Akhtyamov saw action in the crease, making 25 saves combined.

So, let’s take a look at three key takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Saturday night loss against the Montreal Canadiens.

3 takeaways from Maple Leafs' loss to Canadiens on Saturday night

Iffy defense

The three goals on 18 shots from Anthony Stolarz over two periods of play might seem a bit concerning. Yes, it was a preseason game for the Maple Leafs’ starting netminder. But the goals really weren’t entirely his fault.

The first goal came during a 4-on-4 sequence in which Nick Robertson failed to pick up his man on the play. That failed coverage allowed Newhook to sneak one past Stolarz to open the scoring.

Then, Farrell’s goal resulted from a dreadful turnover by Max Domi at the red line. The Canadiens came back with a 3-on-1, leading to the 4-1 tally.

The Leafs must ensure that such mistakes do not become a regular occurrence. Otherwise, the club may have to rely on their goalie making needless saves just to bail them out.

Penalty kill continues to be suspect

The Maple Leafs’ penalty kill was an atrocious 1-for-3 on the night. They surrendered two power play goals on the night. Had the Leafs killed off at least one of the power play opportunities that resulted in a goal, the club could have been in the game down to the wire.

Instead, the momentum gained by Tavares' 2-1 goal was quickly erased by Hutson’s power play tally.

Once again, this preseason game isn’t meaningful on the stat sheet or the standings. But the club has to be more focused moving forward. The Canadiens don’t have an elite power play, yet they scored twice. If this sort of trend continues, the Leafs' penalty kill could unravel against much more talented clubs.

Leafs coasted for much of the night

The team on the ice on Saturday night lacked the character and drive of Thursday night’s squad. The difference is that Saturday night’s lineup featured mostly veteran players. As such, veterans tend to take their foot off the gas during preseason games.

But then again, the Leafs cannot afford to coast in games against seemingly inferior opponents. Teams will come to play their best against the Maple Leafs. So, it’s incumbent on Toronto’s veteran core to show up when needed the most.

For the most part, Tavares and Nylander led the way with goals. But the way Max Domi, Nick Robertson, and Matias Maccelli failed to impress could be a troubling sign ahead.

The Leafs will have another kick at the preseason can on Thursday night against the Red Wings. It’s unlikely many of the regulars will be in the lineup. So, it could be another game full of hopefuls looking to make one last good impression on the coaching staff.