A franchise-worst six-game home losing streak, all in regulation, has officially sent the Toronto Maple Leafs tumbling from the precipice of the playoffs straight into last place in the Atlantic Division. As general manager John Chayka spent Monday addressing the roster's mounting issues, the frustration in Toronto has reached a boiling point.

Yet as bleak as the standings look right now, this tailspin doesn't have to wreck the season. With a much softer upcoming schedule and the turnaround blueprints from last year's Buffalo Sabres and this year's Winnipeg Jets, there are still reasons to believe the postseason is within reach.

The just-finished six-game homestand was a gauntlet that included some of the NHL's best teams. The Utah Mammoth, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, and Edmonton Oilers are all currently in the playoff picture. Before Monday night's games, four of them (Oilers, Wild, Devils, Canadiens) have a .700 or better points percentage. Five of them are currently among the top ten odds to win the Stanley Cup.

While the Maple Leafs showed many areas of concern during the homestand, and they can't afford to take any team lightly, the upcoming schedule offers a chance to immediately change the course of their season. Recent history also shows that a major turnaround is possible.

A much softer upcoming schedule

The Leafs' next seven games before the calendar turns to December are against the Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins are the only team in that group currently in a playoff spot.

Columbus, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia hold the bottom three spots in the Eastern Conference. They are the only teams below Toronto in the conference standings. Only the Vancouver Canucks are below the Blackhawks and Kings in the Western Conference standings. Securing 10 or 11 points from that stretch of games can elevate the Maple Leafs back within striking distance of the playoffs.

The Sabres and Jets prove its possible

A year ago, on November 16, the Buffalo Sabres were in last place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-8-4 record and a .444 points percentage. A month later, they were still in last, but with a .500 points percentage after 32 games. They were in the early stages of a prolonged winning streak that would help propel them to the Atlantic Division title by season's end.

Amidst the Connor Hellebuyck distraction, the Winnipeg Jets were in a horrible state as of November 1 of this season. After 15 games, their .367 points percentage was third-worst in the NHL. Just over two weeks later, they are on a six-game winning streak and tied with the Mammoth for the last wild card spot in the West. While the Maple Leafs' recent play has shown little hope for a turnaround, Winnipeg looked hopeless and has rebounded.

Key Leafs players should rebound

Things can't get much worse for some of the Leafs players. Sergei Bobrovsky's numbers should get better. If Bobrovsky doesn't improve, Anthony Stolarz can get more playing time. Kirill Marchenko and Morgan Rielly should soon return to the lineup.

William Nylander is in a funk, but he has always been a 90-point player. He should rebound and start scoring again. John Tavares' slow start after returning from his injury is concerning. If age is becoming a factor for him, young players like Gavin McKenna, specifically on the power play, and Easton Cowan may need increased responsibilities.

Concerns surrounding the age of Toronto's roster, the team's defensive liabilities, and a handful of underperforming stars are entirely valid, and nobody is pretending this slump will fix itself. However, between a significantly lighter upcoming schedule and clear, recent proof from both Buffalo and Winnipeg that a slow start can be overcome, there is still plenty of runway for the Maple Leafs to right the ship and prove all is not lost in Toronto.