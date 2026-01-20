3 potential landing spots for Leafs' Anthony Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be in a situation that many NHL teams will never face. The Maple Leafs have too many goalies. With Anthony Stolarz returning to action soon, the Leafs will have three netminders on the NHL roster. Dennis Hildeby should be the one to move to the Toronto Marlies, but the chances of Hildeby sliding past waivers are slim to none. The question then arises: What do the Maple Leafs do about their goaltending situation?

Anthony Stolarz is a name that has circulated trade rumours as of late. According to Nick Kypreos, Stolarz has been added to his most recent trade board and is someone whom he believes the Maple Leafs may seriously consider moving.

These trade rumours come with great reason, as Hideby and Joseph Woll have been playing strong hockey this season, and before Stolarz's injury, he struggled mightily. In 13 contests, Stolarz has won six games, a save percentage of .884 and a goals against of 3.51. A significant drop-off from last season's success. The Maple Leafs may be able to get a good return for Stolarz as the netminder market is very slim.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are a team that is seeking a capable goaltender. Although the Hurricanes currently lead the Metro Division, it is not because of their goaltending. Pyotr Kochetkov is done for the remainder of the season, Frederik Andersen is having an off year, but the slow regression after a hot start from Brandon Bussi is leaving the Hurricanes unsure. Stolarz could be the perfect fit down in Raleigh. He can help push the Hurricanes over the edge and provide some much-needed insurance in the crease.

The Hurricanes currently have the cap space and assets to acquire Stolarz. The Maple Leafs could attempt to acquire a right-handed defenceman such as Sean Walker or Jalen Chatfield. With Chris Tanev likely out for the rest of the season, the Maple Leafs will need defensive depth on the right side. Eric Tulsky and the Hurricanes will remain a team in the mix if Stolarz becomes available on the trade market.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils could be a team in the mix for Stolarz. While the Devils do not have the cap space currently, a good package heading the Maple Leafs' way will open up the space both teams need. Jacob Markstrom has been having a down year with his save percentage falling under .890. While the Devils have been having a terrible season, to say the least, acquiring a netminder could be the key to their problems. Jake Allen is no longer a starting goalie and won't be able to take over the reins anytime soon. With Stolarz being from New Jersey, this could entice Stolarz to want to be on the move. The Maple Leafs could target a right-handed defenceman as a return.

Dougie Hamilton is a name that will be on the move relatively soon. Hamilton has expressed his interest to general manager Tom Fitzgerald, his desire to be moved, while the Devils are shopping him out of town. Hamilton hasn't had the best season with the Devils, but it could be summed up to his situation in New Jersey. The reason for the Maple Leafs to bite on this kind of deal would be the same as the reason for the Hurricanes: the Leafs will need a right-handed defenceman, and Hamilton can provide offence from the backend.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers are the final team that could be firmly in on Stolarz. Dan Vladar has had a strong season with the Flyers this season, but has recently been placed on injury reserve. The Flyers remain in the playoff hunt, only sitting three points out of the final wild card spot. If the Flyers are serious about making the postseason this year, they will need to acquire a netminder in Vladar's absence. Sam Ersson has looked like an AHL starter at best this season and won't be able to carry the load in the starting goalie's absence. The Flyers are also a team that is very familiar with Stolarz, as they drafted him in the second round in 2012. Stolarz also spent his first two seasons in the NHL with the Flyers.

The Maple Leafs could have a few players that they could target to bring back in return. Right-handed defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen could be a potential return as he has surfaced in trade rumours as of late. Ristolainen can provide depth on the right side and be on a shutdown pair that is capable of playing heavy minutes five on five and on the penalty kill. Bobby Brink is another player the Maple Leafs could target. Brink would fit well in the Maple Leafs middle-six as he is a guy who fits Craig Berube's mould. He is fast, physical, and a hard-working forward. Following this season, Brink is set to become an RFA, so the Maple Leafs would still have his rights and would be able to bring him back for next season.

Unclear future for Stolarz

It is unclear what the Maple Leafs will do with their current goaltending situation moving forward. Brad Treliving has found a trading piece and could use Stolarz to improve their roster. Hildeby has played his way onto the Maple Leafs lineup and deserves to stay as a tandem with Joseph Woll. Each of these teams has the cap space and the assets to make a deal with the Maple Leafs. It will all come down to whether the Leafs are willing to part ways with their starting goalie.