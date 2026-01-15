NHL Rumours: Leafs player named on latest trade board, but not who fans would expect

One single Toronto Maple Leafs player was named to one of the latest trade boards this week as the rumour mill continues to churn before the NHL trade deadline in less than two months. But, it's not who fans would expect.

We have seen countless Leafs on numerous trade boards this season. More so when the entire city of Toronto wanted every single player traded as they started the season terribly and continued that mediocrity through the first half of the season, though. Everyone from Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, and just about every forward who isn't tied to a giant contract or actually performing well, were named to some rumour.

But now, it's someone who we haven't really seen named as of late.

Anthony Stolarz named to latest NHL trade board as rumours swirl

On the latest trade board from Nick Kypreos over at Sportsnet on Wednesday, the one Leaf that was put on the list was none other than goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

"While he hasn’t played since Nov. 11, there is growing belief that Stolarz could return to the Leafs’ lineup before the Olympic break next month," Kypreos wrote. "How impactful can he be then? Stolarz played 34 games for Toronto last season, posted a 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage to form one of the top tandems with Joseph Woll. In 2025-26, however, Stolarz came out with a 3.51 GAA and .884 save percentage.

"Stolarz, 31, makes $2.5 million against the salary cap this season and has already signed a four-year extension with a $3.75 million AAV that doesn’t kick in until 2026-27. If he can return before the March 6 trade deadline and put together a few strong performances, the Leafs may explore trading him to a goalie-needy team."

So, yeah, it's all laid out there completely naked and bare. Stolarz could return to the Leafs before the Olympic break next month as he is currently out with his undefined injury that has kept him on the sidelines for multiple months. But in his absence, Woll has been excellent and youngster Dennis Hildeby has been outstanding relative to expectations -- so, could the Leafs just continue with that tandem and Stolarz be on his way out?

Kypreos, of course, mentions how Stolarz has been absolutely horrendous this season when he was healthy. Add in the fact that his new four-year contract hasn't even kicked in yet and it might just be the right time. Currently, Stolarz has a 16-team no-trade list -- he can say no to half of the NHL and the Leafs will just have to figure out the puzzle of trying to move him to one of those unnamed teams.

It is very tricky moving a player the team just committed several years to. Stolarz was seen as a solid solution to be in a tandem with Woll (who is under contract through the 2027-27 season) but after starting the season so poorly with his .884 save percentage through 13 games and his reoccuring injury troubles, now just might be the time to pull the trigger.

Who would want a goalie signed through the 2029-30 season who has been bad this season and also has a very bad injury history? No clue.