3 positive takeaways from Leafs' best game this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally delivered the kind of complete effort and performance fans have been waiting for, showcasing signs of a team finding its stride.

With their forward lines clicking in a way they haven't all season, another composed outing in net, and a second period that tilted the ice entirely in their favor, Toronto's 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins felt less like a one-off and more like a blueprint for how good this group can be.

It was easily the Maple Leafs' most complete game of the season. There was plenty to like, and even more to build on, as the Leafs bounced back from a demoralizing loss in Washington with a critical, confidence-inducing victory.

Leafs' Forward Units Show Some Chemistry

Maple Leafs' coach Craig Berube's office is likely strewn with crumpled paper of different line combinations. Injuries and a lack of cohesion have been the season's theme to date, causing Berube some sleepless nights.

Healthy scratching some veteran players has got their attention. Dakota Joshua has played his best two games as a Leaf since being scratched against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nicolas Roy, a slow starter in his early tenure as a Maple Leaf, has been rejuvenated since returning from a recent injury.

Joshua and Roy, on a line with Bobby McMann, were the Leafs' best forward unit against the Penguins. All three scored in a dominant second period that gave Toronto a 5-1 lead after two periods. The trio skated with renewed confidence and bullied their way through the Penguins' defense in the offensive zone.

John Tavares, William Nylander, and rookie Easton Cowan look better by the game. Nylander and Cowan are finding each other more often and are making dazzling plays. Cowan is becoming more confident by the game and has earned a permanent spot in the top six. He needs to play with other skilled players. He and Nylander combined on a gorgeous give-and-go goal to give the Leafs a 2-1 first-period lead, and Toronto never looked back.

Leafs' Goaltending has Rebounded

Dennis Hildeby was terrific against the Penguins. The Maple Leafs are still giving up too many shots, but their goaltending has been the least of their concerns lately.

Joseph Woll has been outstanding since returning from his early-season personal leave, and Hildeby continued the momentum of the Leafs' goaltenders. Hildeby stopped 32 of 34 shots against Pittsburgh while giving Woll a much-needed breather.

Domi Responds Positively After Being Scratched

Max Domi's best spot is alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the Leafs' top line but he needs more consistency to keep that spot. His effort against the Penguins was a step in the right direction.

Domi had two assists and looked more in sync with his linemates. Matthews also had his best game since his return from injury. His tenth goal of the season was a beautiful curl-and-drag wrist shot reminiscent of his sixty-goal form.

Not long after scoring, he made a beautiful move behind the Penguins' net that completely fooled netminder Tristan Jarry (who replaced starter Arturs Silovs). Matthews' quick hands resulted in a short-side shot that hit the goalie's shoulder before he could even react.

Seven different goal-scorers, three lines contributing on the scoresheet, strong goaltending, and a steady effort for the entire sixty minutes were among the Maple Leafs' highlights. The win against the Penguins brought Toronto's record to 11-11-3. The Leafs' critical road trip has two games remaining next week against the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes. After their season-best effort, they head there with plenty of confidence.