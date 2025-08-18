3 pivotal decisions in next year that will shape Leafs' future

As the Toronto Maple Leafs enter another pivotal chapter in the Auston Matthews era, general manager Brad Treliving is facing a crucial year, one that could define both his legacy in Toronto and the team's long-term trajectory.

With high expectations and the margin for error razor-thin, Treliving must make three major decisions that will shape the Maple Leafs' future as contenders: find a top-six forward to replace Mitch Marner, maintain cap flexibility ahead of the stacked 2026 UFA class, and lock in long-term stability in goal.

Several other important factors will play a role in Treliving's choices. How do Easton Cowan and Dennis Hildeby develop? What players become available at this season's NHL trade deadline? Which players scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency sign extensions with their current club?

How Treliving navigates his options will determine whether the Leafs can take the next step or stay stuck in place.

Who will replace Mitch Marner?

Despite underperforming in the playoffs, along with some of the Leafs' other stars, Mitch Marner is a hundred-point, all-star winger who plays in all situations. He was a reason why the Maple Leafs have reached the postseason for nine consecutive years, currently the best streak in the NHL.

So far, Treliving has opted for safe, internal options and the acquisition of newcomer Matias Maccelli. Potential top-six forwards signing elsewhere and a limited market have also forced the Leafs' GM to be patient.

The Maple Leafs' current roster, led by Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, and John Tavares among their forward group, with Chris Tanev leading a steady defence, and the strong goaltending tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, should contend for a division title and the playoffs.

Eventually, though, Treliving must find a forward to play within the team's top two lines, preferably one with some grit and tenacity to counter and conquer their division rival, the two-time Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Treliving has until this year's trade deadline to determine what the Leafs have in Cowan and what players become available around the league. If he finds a fit he likes for the Maple Leafs, he must determine if giving up the team's top resources (Cowan, Ben Danford, 2028 first-round pick) is worth the investment.

He must also factor in that doing little to help this year's edition of the team would waste a prime year of Matthews' and Nylander's careers.

Flexibility needed for 2026 free agency class

While pursuing the team's biggest need of a top-six forward, Treliving must keep the Leafs' long-term options open, specifically with an eye on the UFA class of 2026.

Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Artemi Panarin, Jason Robertson, Kyle Connor, and Cale Makar are just a sampling of some of the big names that may become available. While many of those stars are likely to re-sign with their current clubs, the Maple Leafs need to have salary cap flexibility for any that might fall through the cracks and hit the open market.

Whether it's through the 2026 NHL trade deadline or the summer of 2026, Treliving must find a top player to augment the Maple Leafs' stars in Matthews and Nylander. The Leafs' general manager needs to demonstrate to Matthews that the team intends to remain a contender throughout the rest of his career. That is a substantial consideration as the contract of the Leafs' captain expires after the 2027-2028 season.

What are the Leafs' long-term plans in goal?

The Maple Leafs had arguably the league's best goaltending duo during the 2024-2025 season. Stolarz, a career-backup, flourished in his first season with Toronto. He was a top-five goalie and established a personal-best in games played.

Injuries were the only blemish on his season. He was sidelined during the middle part of the regular season with a lower-body injury and suffered a concussion during Game 1 of the Round 2 loss to the Panthers.

The 2025-2026 season is the last year of Stolarz's contract. Expected to be the Maple Leafs' starting goaltender, he makes a paltry $2.5 million annually.

His partner Woll, also capable of handling the number-one netminding duties, has two years remaining on his deal with a $3.67 AAV. He, like Stolarz, has had some injury troubles, but was his healthiest in years last season.

Dennis Hildeby, third on the team's goaltending depth chart, was mostly solid with the Toronto Marlies last season while getting a couple of appearances with the Leafs. His size and ability make him an intriguing prospect.

The 2025-2026 season will be a telling one for the Maple Leafs' goaltending picture. If Stolarz performs well again and stays healthy, he will command big money on his next deal. Woll's contract is up the year after, and one more season will give the Leafs more intel on Hildeby.

The next year presents a defining opportunity for Treliving to further his stamp on the Maple Leafs and steer the franchise toward sustained success. With three high-impact decisions looming, finding a top-six replacement for Marner, preserving cap flexibility for a potential franchise-altering 2026 UFA class, and securing long-term stability in goal, Treliving has little room for error.

How Treliving manages these choices won't just shape the roster; it will shape his reputation, the team's competitive window, and ultimately, whether the Leafs can finally turn potential into playoff success.