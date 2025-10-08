3 Maple Leafs players poised for a breakout season 

The 2025-26 NHL season will be set to kick off for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. With their roster finally set after some last-minute surprises, the Maple Leafs will be gearing up for another big year ahead of them as they aim to make it back to the playoffs for a tenth consecutive season.

In order to fulfill their destiny, Toronto will need some of their players to step up with their production to help supplement the stars on the team. As a result, let’s take a look at three Maple Leafs players that are poised for a breakout season.

Matias Maccelli

After being a key contributor for the Arizona Coyotes’ offense during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Matias Maccelli had a down year in 2024-25 when the franchise was moved to Utah. Maccelli went from averaging close to 50 points a season to just 18 points in 55 games last year.

Now getting a fresh start with the Maple Leafs after coming over to Toronto in an offseason trade with Utah, the 24-year-old forward will get the luxury to begin the season on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. With Maccelli already among the team’s scoring leaders during the preseason with four points in four games, look for the young winger to explode playing alongside one of the best lines in the entire league.

Bobby McMann

Last season, Bobby McMann began to find his footing in life with the Maple Leafs. Following a 15-goal, 24-point campaign in 2023-24, the 29-year-old forward cracked the 20-goal threshold while posting a career-high 34 points in 2024-25. McMann was able to do so mainly by splitting his time on the second and third lines.

This season, it appears as though he will get a good run with John Tavares and William Nylander tandem at least to start the year. If he manages to run away with that role, given Tavares has been renowned to make his linemates look like scoring stars, look for McMann to finally make his mark in the 2025-26 season and finally lock down a permanent spot on the top six.

Dakota Joshua

Finally, we have former Maple Leafs fifth-round selection from the 2014 NHL Draft in Dakota Joshua. Known for his size and gritty style of play, he could be counted upon to fight for loose pucks, along with laying out bone-crushing hits to wear down the opponents. Joshua had a breakthrough campaign with the Vancouver Canucks back during the 2023–24 season when he recorded 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 63 games played. After a disappointing year with the Canucks in 2024-25, the 29-year-old grinder will look to recapture his form in Toronto.

With his familiarity with Leafs head coach Craig Berube and his style back during his time with the St. Louis Blues, look for Joshua to adapt quickly to the system and break out with the club that drafted him. And if he manages to even find some time on the top two lines over the course of the season if either Maccelli or McMann falter, watch out!