Winners and losers from Maple Leafs' final roster cuts

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finalized their 2025-26 roster as the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens draws near.

A few last-minute twists from untimely injuries, tight salary cap constraints, and unexpected waiver-wire pickups forced some tough decisions and reshaped the final lineup in ways few predicted, especially among the forwards.

Now that the dust has settled, let's break down the biggest winners and losers from a dramatic end to the preseason that left fans buzzing and a few players blindsided.

Winners from the Leafs' final roster moves

Nick Robertson

Robertson has yet another chance to prove himself and become a fixture in the lineup. He was on the outside looking in for most of training camp and the preseason and appeared destined to be a healthy scratch for opening night versus Montreal.

Now, the Maple Leafs' projected lineup sees him on the third line with fellow offensive-minded player Max Domi and the bruising Dakota Joshua, who will provide protection and a needed heavy hand for his smaller linemates.

Robertson played well during the preseason. Now, let's see if he can take advantage of the unexpected opportunity and keep his place in the lineup.

Matias Maccelli

A late preseason injury to Scott Laughton forced the Leafs to do some shuffling of their bottom six forwards. With David Kampf clearing waivers and being optioned to the Toronto Marlies, Domi's services are required at center.

Maccelli, the offseason acquisition who was an afterthought with the Utah Mammoth by the end of 2024-25, now occupies the prestigious spot as Auston Matthews' right winger.

Jacob Quillan

Quillan, who most expected to be assigned to the Marlies, was a surprise addition to the Leafs. For the time being, he is an extra forward without a place in the lineup.

He may not play much, but it beats toiling in the minors. Quillan's underrated hard work was noticed by Craig Berube and Brad Treliving and he was rewarded by getting a chance to start the season with the Maple Leafs, even if his stay is short-lived. Although recent reports are that his presence on the roster is only so that the finances work -- with Marshall Rifai now able to head to Long-Term Injured Reserve due to Quillan's cap hit being slightly more than Easton Cowan's/

Cayden Primeau

Primeau, a last-minute waiver wire pickup by the Leafs, is projected to fill the temporary role as Anthony Stolarz's backup while Joseph Woll is on personal leave.

He played most of last season with Laval, the Canadiens' top affiliate, but did appear in 11 games with Montreal. Treliving and the Leafs are betting on his upside compared to an aging James Reimer, the former Leaf who was not signed after earning a PTO during training camp.

Like Quillan, he can enjoy an unexpected NHL spot and might get a chance to play when the Leafs have back-to-back games later in the month.

Losers from the Leafs' final roster moves

Easton Cowan

Cowan, the Maple Leafs' top prospect, had to be disappointed with the sudden turn of events as the team readied its lineup for opening night. He, Laughton, and Steven Lorentz were cementing their status as the Leafs' fourth line until Laughton's injury.

Berube constantly gushed over his play during the preseason. Now, with many moving parts among the team's bottom six forwards, Berube and Treliving decided it was best that he goes to the Marlies to develop and play top-six minutes on the farm. It's a blow that Cowan must get over quickly in hopes of earning his way back to the Maple Leafs later in the season.





Scott Laughton

Laughton was having a great preseason until an injury in the Maple Leafs' second-to-last preseason contest against the Detroit Red Wings. It is a frustrating blow to the GTA product.

After an admitted subpar start to his time playing for his hometown team during last season's stretch drive and playoffs, Laughton was one of the Leafs' best players during training camp. Through no fault of his own, Laughton has the misfortune of landing on the injured list and a delayed opportunity for redemption in his second year in Toronto.

David Kampf

The Maple Leafs would rather bury his $2.1 million salary with the Marlies than have him fill the role vacated by Laughton. Since signing a four-year contract with the Leafs, Kampf has been overpaid for what he brings.

Treliving now sees little benefit to having Kampf occupying a spot on the roster for that cap hit. Kampf appears destined to remain with the Marlies unless disaster strikes and the Maple Leafs are in a desperate situation at center.

James Reimer

Treliving and Berube didn't like what they saw from the former Leaf. The feel-good story of the likeable Reimer's return to Toronto didn't last. The Maple Leafs opted for a younger insurance policy in Primeau, with Dennis Hildeby on standby, while Woll is on leave.

With the opening puck drop just around the corner, the Maple Leafs' final roster decisions contained a few surprises. Injuries and performance are likely to dictate further twists and turns. For now, the winners can enjoy the moment, while the losers will have to wait for their next shot.