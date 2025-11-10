3 Leafs prospects that truly deserve a look in the NHL this season

With the Toronto Maple Leafs hovering close to the .500 mark so far this 2025-26 NHL season, we have often seen Leafs head coach Craig Berube tinkering with the lines to find the ideal combinations. Whether it be just making in-game changes or the actual insertion and scratches of players for the daily lineup, the Leafs appear to be still looking for the right mix this season.

Of course, Toronto can always look to external options through the trade route to find the right complementary pieces. However, they may also have some promising internal options that they can turn to that might provide surprising results if given the opportunity. As a result, we will take a look at 3 Maple Leafs prospects that deserve a chance with the big boys at some point this year.

F Borya Valis

Toronto had signed young free agent forward Borya Valis to a three-year, entry-level contract earlier this year. Valis had spent last season playing in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars where he posted 34 goals and 47 assists for 81 points in 66 games played. This year with the Marlies, the 21-year-old forward has been off to a strong start, tallying six goals and two assists in 12 games of action to date.

With the ability to play a solid 200-foot game while adding a physical presence, Valis could be the next Bobby McMann to arrive on scene as a power forward for the Leafs in the not-so-distant future in a potential key cog for their middle six. In fact, if Toronto starts to find scoring hard to come by, the sudden scoring prowess of Valis could elevate him to next man up status and even be promoted much earlier than expected.

D William Villeneuve

With top defenseman prospect Topi Niemela signing a one-year deal to play in Sweden this season, it opened the door for aspiring young defenders in the Leafs system to step into the spotlight and play a more major role with the Marlies this year.

One player that has taken full advantage of the situation is Toronto’s fourth-round pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft in William Villeneuve. Having spent the past three seasons growing and developing his games with the Marlies, Villeneuve has been elevated to playing big minutes this year and has produced both offensively while playing sound defense at the same time. In 12 games, he has recorded one goal and six assists for seven points, and is also coming off a career year in which he posted 40 points in 55 games for the Marlies in 2024-25.

With the Leafs running into some injury woes with their blueline this season, forcing the likes of Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers into action, it won’t be surprising if they try to give Villeneuve a shot somewhere down the road if the current Maple Leafs makeshift defense continues to falter.

F Jacob Quillan

Finally, we have perhaps the best player currently playing for the Marlies in Jacob Quillan. Having gone undrafted in the NHL Entry Draft, the Leafs signed Quillan to a two-year, entry-level contract in April of 2024 after spending time in the ECAC. The promising forward impressed in his first season with the Marlies, compiling 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points in 67 games played. In doing so, he managed to earn a promotion to the Leafs where he made his NHL debut, recording a hit and playing five plus minutes in a game against the Ottawa Senators on January 25 this year.

Quillan has built upon that performance by bursting out of the gate this season for the Marlies, registering one goal and 11 assists in his first 12 games to lead the team in scoring. Of all of the prospects currently playing for the Marlies, the 23-year-old forward is perhaps the one that is most ready to step in to the Leafs lineup right now and make valuable contributions to the club. Especially with Toronto’s best playmaker this past decade in Mitch Marner no longer with the franchise, Quillan’s unheralded crafty ability to set up goals so far this year could come in handy for the Maple Leafs going forward.