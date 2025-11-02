Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev suffers horrific injury vs. Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs blueliner Chris Tanev sustained a horrific injury on Saturday night in Philadelphia. During the third period of the Maple Leafs-Flyers game, Tanev collided with Flyers forward Matvei Michkov.

The contact didn’t seem overly violent, but it was violent enough to snap Tanev’s head back. The whiplash effect left Tanev motionless on the ice.

Here’s a look at the frightening play:

Chris Tanev is receiving medical attention on the ice after this play pic.twitter.com/nNiMM4BHzm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 2, 2025

The medical staff in attendance scrambled to get a stretcher out on the ice. Hopefully, the stretcher and the medical attendance were just an abundance of caution. But the prospect of Chris Tanev facing an inevitable outcome seems increasingly likely.

When the Maple Leafs signed Tanev during the 2024 offseason, the biggest question was his durability. The Leafs signed him to a six-year contract in order to keep his AAV down low enough to fit under the cap.

However, Tanev’s injury history unleashed a flurry of speculation. Most observers felt that Tanev would not play out the entirety of his contract. If anything, the rugged blueliner would end his contract on LTIR.

In light of Tanev’s injury on Saturday night, Tanev could linger on LTIR for quite some time. The Leafs defenseman had just come off a four-game hiatus due to concussion protocol. The initial injury occurred on October 21 against the New Jersey Devils.

While Tanev managed to escape a lengthy stint on IR the first time, that may not be the case this time around. If that’s the case, the Maple Leafs could be looking at an extended period without Tanev in the lineup.

Tanev injury reminiscent of another gritty Maple Leafs blueliner’s career-ending incident

Chris Tanev’s incident on Saturday night was reminiscent of another horrifying situation involving a Maple Leafs blueliner.

Back in 2022, Jake Muzzin sustained a second neck injury during a game between the Leafs and then-Arizona Coyotes. Muzzin had come off a long stint on the shelf following a hit to the head during the 2020 bubble playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Muzzin worked his way back into the Maple Leafs lineup, but was re-injured shortly after returning to the ice. The collision with Clayton Keller effectively ended Muzzin’s career.

Now, I’m not claiming Tanev’s injury is of the career-ending persuasion. Unfortunately, the circumstances are eerily similar. Tanev, like Muzzin, was coming off an injury. While Tanev’s injury earlier this season was nothing compared to Muzzin’s, it’s worth pointing out that Tanev has sustained two similar injuries in about two weeks. Both Muzzin and Tanev’s injuries occurred at a similar age, as well.

That’s no bueno for Tanev. The foremost concern is Tanev’s health. At this point, the club will prioritize Tanev’s well-being. That situation could mean an extended absence by the Maple Leafs blueliner.

Let’s hope that Tanev is just fine. The expectation will be that Tanev eventually returns to the ice 100%. But amid the circumstances, all bets are off.