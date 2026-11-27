The Toronto Maple Leafs may have managed to finally win a game this past Monday against the New York Islanders. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that with their 9-14-3 record, the Maple Leafs currently sit in the Atlantic Division basement and sixth last in the entire league with a huge hill to climb if they want to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

However, if the Leafs continue to struggle in the coming months, Toronto might not be just looking at potential wholesale changes to their roster, but perhaps even a rebuild if what isn’t working now becomes impossible to fix. If it does come to fruition, there could be 3 Maple Leafs players that would surprisingly be moved in a trade to help facilitate the process.

William Nylander

One of the more obvious candidates is star forward William Nylander. Nylander has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks. Whether it be his lack of engagement with the puck, his demotions in the lineup both to the third line or second power play unit, or his response to trade rumors, it certainly feels like the time is already ticking for the dynamic winger regardless.

Despite all of that, we are talking about the Maple Leafs’ leading scorer from the 2025-26 season and someone who has been more than capable of putting up 40+ goals and 80+ point per season on a consistent basis. As a result, that potential could net the Leafs with a decent haul of young players and/or prospects to help with the rebuild.

John Tavares

A more surprising candidate that should be moved if the Maple Leafs go into a full rebuild is John Tavares. Yes, Tavares is living the dream to play for his childhood team and yes, he took a massive team-friendly deal to stay with the organization to give Toronto the chance to build a winner. However, if the Leafs’ current play keeps up and mimics that of last season, they may have no choice but to rebuild and reshape the team going forward.

Knowing Tavares as the true leader, he probably doesn’t mind helping out with the transition through the hard times. But doing so would mean his chances of winning a Stanley Cup before he retires would be close to zero. As a result, with the true respect for Tavares after all that he had done for the team and organization, Toronto should give him the opportunity to hoist the Cup with a legitimate contender, much like how the Blue Jays did Kevin Kiermaier a favour in dealing him to the Los Angeles Dodgers where he captured his one and only World Series ring before calling it a career.

Auston Matthews

Finally, if the Maple Leafs really want to accelerate the rebuild, the surprising sacrifice that they need to make is with the face of the franchise in Auston Matthews. Doing so would obviously mean the end of another era for the Leafs since after all, they had been contenders for much of the past decade because of the presence of Matthews.

But as the top player on the Leafs and one of the top stars in the league, Matthews, without question, would bring in the biggest haul of assets that could put Toronto back in contending status sooner rather than later. And because the Maple Leafs have a young core of Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan that they can build around, the potential loss of Matthews will be painful in the short term, but could actually be a difference maker for the organization in the long term. Nevertheless, it would likely be an absolute last resort before the Leafs would take such an action, as Toronto fans everywhere really hope that they can win it all with Matthews still in the blue and white.