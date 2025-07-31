3 former prospects Toronto Maple Leafs should kick the tires on

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a relatively thin prospect pipeline following several years of trades and dealing draft picks. The club has been devoid of high draft picks that could yield solid players.

Beyond the home run that was Matthew Knies, the Leafs haven’t really had many homegrown players to make an impact on the team. So, it’s essential for the club to continue feeding its prospect pipeline with players that could contribute at one point or another.

So, a good approach could be to scour the free agent market to look for once-promising prospects other teams have given up on. Perhaps the change of scenery and support could lead to one of these players reaching their potential, however limited it may be

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three former prospects the Toronto Maple Leafs should kick the tires on this offseason.

3 former prospects Toronto Maple Leafs should kick tires on

Oliver Wahlstrom

Oliver Whalstrom formerly of the Boston Bruins. | Richard T Gagnon/GettyImages

Oliver Wahlstrom was a former first-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2018. The Isles took Wahlstrom 12th overall. However, he didn’t quite live up to expectations. So, the Islanders cut him after two goals in 27 games last season.

The Boston Bruins claimed him on waivers, but he didn’t fare much better. He scored one goal in 16 games, leaving him to spend the rest of the season in the AHL. In Providence, Wahlstrom actually seemed to pick up his game. He scored nine goals and 15 points in 19 games. So, there were some signs of life there.

However, the Bruins did not issue Wahlstrom a qualifying offer as he was an RFA this season. That situation sent him directly to UFA status.

Wahlstrom would most likely be an addition to the Marlies. But he could be in the mix for a call-up in case of injuries. There’s no guarantee he could make it past a bottom-six role on the Leafs, but it never hurts to have extra bodies.

William Dufour

William Dufour formerly of the New York Islanders | Bruce Bennett/GettyImages

William Dufour is another former New York Islanders prospect. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

He wasn’t projected to make the NHL right away, but showed some encouraging signs. He got a long look at training camp last season, but ultimately started the season in the AHL. In 45 games with the Bridgeport Islanders, he scored eight goals and 18 points.

That was good enough for the Colorado Avalanche to accept him as part of the Brock Nelson trade. The Avalanche assigned him to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, where he scored one goal and four points in 12 games.

The lack of encouraging numbers with the Eagles prompted the Avalanche to pass on extending him a qualifying offer. So, Dufour became a UFA.

The Maple Leafs could look at bringing Dufour in on a two-way contract. That situation could give the Leafs some depth in case of emergencies. Toronto could certainly use the mix of physicality and some limited scoring skill that Dufour brings to the table.

Think of Dufour as someone who could replace Michael Pezzetta, if need be. Unless Dufour discovers his scoring touch, he could be a decent bottom-six grinder. At 23, he’s still got potential. That’s why Dufour could become an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs.

Tyler Tullio

Tyler Tullio with the Oshawa Generals | Graig Abel/GettyImages

The Maple Leafs could look at former Buffalo Sabres forward Tyler Tullio.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 202 NHL Draft. He showed signs of promise as he scored 42 goals in 65 games with the Oshawa Generals in the 2021-22 season.

However, the success didn’t translate well into the pros. Tullio had somewhat of a promising season with the Bakersfield Condors in 2022-23, scoring 13 goals in 63 games. Unfortunately, his production plummeted thereafter.

Tullio was eventually packaged off with Ryan McLeod in exchange for Matthew Savoie. Tullio scored one goal in 30 games with the Rochester Americans. He then played an additional 13 games with the Calgary Wranglers, scoring two goals and eight points.

Since Tullio did not receive a qualifying offer, he’s a UFA now. The 23-year-old could be looking for one more opportunity to prove he belongs in the NHL. So, a two-way with the Marlies could be a chance for him to prove he’s got what it takes to get back into the NHL.

The Maple Leafs need hardworking bottom-six depth forwards on affordable contracts. That’s why Tullio makes sense as a forward the Leafs could take a flyer on.