Top 3 forward lines in Toronto Maple Leafs history since 2000

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not been known for their success since the turn of the century, but that doesn't mean they haven't had some very good forward lines. Lines that have scored a ton, controlled play, been responsible in all three zones -- some of them even stuck together for multiple seasons.

Let's take a look at the three best forward lines the Maple Leafs have had since the 2000-01 season.

1. Zach Hyman -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner (2019–2021)

By the late 2010s, the Leafs had transitioned into a fast, skilled team built around its drafted core. Leading the charge was the electrifying combo of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Zach Hyman. Together, they elevated Toronto’s offensive ceiling -- and redefined what a modern top line could look like.

Matthews brought elite finishing ability, averaging over 0.7 goals per game and winning the Rocket Richard Trophy in the 2020–21 season with 41 goals in just 52 games. Marner was the creative engine -- ranking among the NHL's assist leaders and dazzling fans with deceptive passes and edgework. Hyman, often overlooked outside Toronto, was the tireless motor. His puck retrieval skills, net-front presence, and relentless forecheck made space for his high-skill linemates to thrive.

The trio posted outstanding advanced metrics, often exceeding a 60% expected goals rate and dominating possession with a Corsi For percentage above 55%. Their chemistry translated into real results, helping Toronto finish first in the North Division during the 2020–21 season and establishing Matthews and Marner as one of the NHL’s elite duos for years to come.

2. Gary Roberts -- Mats Sundin -- Alexander Mogilny (2002–2004)

In the early 2000s, the Maple Leafs boasted a veteran-laden roster anchored by one of the most balanced lines in club history. Mats Sundin was the undisputed leader -- calm, skilled, and dependable. Mogilny, a former 76-goal scorer, brought finesse and offensive punch, while Gary Roberts added grit, toughness, and timely scoring.

During the 2002–03 season, both Sundin and Mogilny posted over a point per game -- 78 and 79 respectively -- and Roberts chipped in with 53 points despite injury interruptions. Beyond stats, their impact was most felt in the postseason. The 2002 playoff run saw Roberts tally 19 points in 19 games, helping push the Leafs to Game 7 of the Conference Final.

This line had everything: a skilled play-driver, a sniper, and a power forward. Their peak aligned with one of Toronto’s most competitive eras post-2000, and they remain beloved by fans for their blend of class, toughness, and production.

3. James van Riemsdyk -- Tyler Bozak -- Phil Kessel (2012–2015)

The early 2010s were a transitional period for Toronto, often marked by inconsistency -- but the Kessel-Bozak-van Riemsdyk line provided an offensive anchor. While their defensive play left much to be desired, their scoring prowess was undeniable.

Kessel led the way with multiple 30+ goal campaigns, including an 80-point season in 2013–14. Bozak, often criticized by fans and analysts, quietly contributed as a reliable faceoff man and playmaker, posting career-highs across the board. Van Riemsdyk added crucial net-front scoring, registering 61 points in 2013–14 and eventually a 36-goal season after Kessel's departure.

Despite posting Corsi numbers below 50%, they made up for it with offensive zone starts and power-play success. This trio contributed over 250 combined points in 2013–14 and was responsible for over 35% of the team’s goals that year.

While their legacy is more complex than others on this list, they were the heartbeat of the franchise during a rebuilding phase -- keeping fans entertained and hopeful in otherwise lean seasons.