Could Maple Leafs reunite with former maligned goaltender?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a comfortable position when it comes to goaltending, but with just one minor injury and it could all fall apart. Should the Leafs look to a former Toronto goalie for some insurance?

Both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll are locked in when it comes to the starting tandem for the Maple Leafs. Not even Dennis Hildeby looking like prime Dominik Hasek in training camp could possibly sway them to not starting the season with those two as the tandem. But, almost every single team in the league could use more depth in the crease and Toronto is a city known for some mediocre tending of the net – so should they add some talent?

Ilya Samsonov did not have an outstanding time as a member of the Maple Leafs when he was signed as a young unrestricted free agent after the Washington Capitals did not send him a qualifying offer. At 25 years old, Samsonov signed with Toronto and immediately put up a .919 save percentage in his first season through 42 games. He appeared to be the answer.

And then, the 2023-24 season came. His second year in Toronto resulted in an .890 save percentage in 40 games for the Russian netminder and he allowed almost an entire goal more per game – going from a 2.33 goals against average during his first season in Toronto, to a 3.13 goals against average.

Last season, he signed with the Vegas Golden knights and in 29 games, put up an .891 save percentage and a 2.82 goals against average. Not that much better but he is still just 28 years old and has 200 NHL games played in the crease. And for some reason, Samsonov is still an unrestricted free agent as we head to late August and we’re less than a month away until hockey is being played at training camps across the NHL.

Could the Maple Leafs address their goaltending depth and provide some insurance by signing Samsonov and bringing him back to the city? As it stands, the Leafs have a projected $1.91 million in cap space to start the season. That should be more than enough to sign Samsonov to – and that’s only if he’s in the NHL.

The Leafs are just one minor injury away from possibly rolling out a tandem of Joseph Woll and 24-year-old Dennis Hildeby, who has an .872 save percentage in his six NHL appearances. By signing Samsonov to something like a one-year, $1-million deal, they would solidify their goaltending depth while also keeping his contract fully buriable down in the AHL since the maximum cap hit that is able to be buried is $1.15 million. Heck, just sign Samsonov to exactly that amount so that he doesn’t affect anything when it comes to Toronto’s financial situation but gives them a solid option in between the pipes just in case.

And if he gets claimed on waivers when he inevitably needs to get sent down to the Marlies? Or, if he threatens to terminate his contract if he isn’t in the NHL? Then, so be it.