3 biggest revenge games for Maple Leafs' next season

With the NHL releasing their schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season this past week, some games immediately jump off the page for fans; Matthew Schaefer's potential NHL debut against Sidney Crosby, a Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Oilers and Panthers, and of course, Marner's return to Toronto in January.

But for individual players, the game(s) circled on their calendar are likely when they get to face off against their former team. Let's look at a handful of those scenarios with members of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matias Maccelli faces off against the Utah Mammoth -- Nov 5, 2025

In what many fans considered a fantastic trade for the Maple Leafs, Toronto acquired forward Matias Maccelli from Utah in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick in 2027.

A glaring hole was left on Toronto's forward chart following the departure of Mitch Marner, and although Maccelli obviously doesn't replace the production of Marner, it's a good start.

Maccelli has played four seasons in the NHL thus far, with 2023-24 being his highest point total so far, notching 57 points that campaign. He also came 4th in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022-23, when Seattle's Matty Beniers went home with the award.

Despite a realtively succesful stint with the Arizona/Utah franchise, Maccelli's last season was his worst with the club. He recorded only 8 goals and 18 points in 55 games suited up, while serving as a healthy scratch 13 times.

It's unclear how Craig Berube plans to utilize Maccelli, although playing him on Matthews' right wing with Knies on the left seems like a strong possibility. Regardless of where he ends up in the lineup, it's certain that Maccelli will want to show the Mammoth they made a mistake by giving up on him too early.

Scott Laughton faces off against the Philadelphia Flyers -- Nov 1, 2025

One of the Maple Leafs' trade deadline acqusitions from last season, Scott Laughton, will get a chance to face off against his former squad just a couple games before Maccelli gets to face off against his.

Laughton was picked up by the Maple Leafs on deadline day last year and was acquired in exchange for prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round pick.

Laughton was acquired to fill the hole the club had at the third line center position heading into the playoffs, but there is a chance he gets bumped down to the fourth line center role after the pick up of Nicolas Roy in the Mitch Marner sign-and-trade.

Laughton had spent the first 12 years of his career as a member of the Phidelphia Flyers before being shipped north of the border. Laughton was born closeby in Oakville, Ontario, though, and grew up a Maple Leafs fan himself. He also played his OHL career just down the street from Toronto as a member of the Oshawa Generals.

Laughton is entering the final year of his five-year deal that he signed prior to the 2021-22 season and he will be carrying a cap hit of $3M this season.

Brandon Carlo faces off against the Boston Bruins -- Nov 8, 2025

Carlo, who was also acquired at the trade deadline last season, is entering the second last year of his current six-year deal carrying an annual cap hit of $4.1M.

Carlo was traded for prospect forward Fraser Minten, a 2026 first round pick, and a fourth round pick in the already concluded 2025 draft.

Minten is a name that was thrown out there in many mock trades over the past couple years once he emerged as a top prospect for the club. All in all, he ended up being dealt for Brandon Carlo.

Carlo had only been a member of the Boston Bruins prior to the trade to Toronto -- he had spent the first 9+ years of his career in Bean Town. The Bruins decided to go into full rebuild mode this past offseason, as Carlo wasn't the only veteran they dealt away. Trent Frederic, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, and most notably team captain Brad Marchand were all members of different teams following the trade deadline this past season.

Carlo primarily played on the right side of Morgan Rielly following his acquisition by the club, and he was a very valuable asset for the remainder of the regular season and going into the playoffs.

Carlo will likely stay on a pairing with Rielly going into next season and looks to have an even bigger impact in his first full season with the team.