Zach Werenski is the perfect defense trade target for the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the offseason with work to do on the blue line, and Zach Werenski’s name has started to pop up a bit in the background. Especially amongst Leafs fans, who have been clamouring for the organization to find a way to acquire him.

There have been reports out that the Columbus Blue Jackets may be forced to trade Werenski. Largely due to him weighing his future and considering his next move.

Which is where the Maple Leafs come into play. Not only do they need someone like him on their blue line. Werenski and Matthews played together for Team USA at the Olympics in Milan and won gold. And by now, there is enough evidence that suggests players from that team are more eager to play with each other in the NHL, so the connection there makes sense.

The Maple Leafs could be a trade destination for Werenski

Werenski has been one of the best offensive defencemen in the league and is coming off a Norris Trophy-winning season. He moves the puck, plays big minutes, and runs the power play. Which is exactly what this team needs. Pairing Werenski alongside newly-acquired Darren Raddysh could quickly become the best offensive pairing in the entire NHL.

In terms of his contract, the Maple Leafs have money to spend. They want to make this team better and get back to the playoffs, and he would help. He is entering year five of six, which pays him an average annual value (AAV) of $9.5 million. Although it is a lot of money, Toronto can still fit it in. If they manage to trade Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo and Anthony Stolarz, that clears roughly $14.7 million in cap space. Plus, if Max Domi isn't able to play for the bulk of the 2026-27 season, that adds another $3.7 million.

That still allows Toronto to be aggressive in free agency and try and improve their roster. If they were to bring in Werenski, and wanted to still try and address other needs like goaltending, they could move Dakota Joshua, if needed

The only hard part about this trade would be the return. It would likely include Matthew Knies and draft capital, like future first-rounders and maybe even one of the maple Leafs; top prospects, like Tinus Luc Koblar.

It would mean the Blue Jackets would need to address the culture shift if they could get a package in return to help them now. It may be worth it. As for the Maple Leafs, it seems like they should be pushing to try and find a way to get a deal for Werenski done. Especially if he were to agree to join the organization to play alongside his fellow countrymen, Matthews.