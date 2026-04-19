You won’t believe this Golden Knights fan’s Auston Matthews trade

Auston Matthews is uncertain about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs and that is causing fan bases around the NHL to think about how the captain can end up on their favorite team. And now we've seen possibly the worst trade proposal of all time because of it.

Most recently, a fan of the Vegas Golden Knights is trying to reunite Matthews and Mitch Marner, and connect with his Team USA teammate Jack Eichel in Nevada, and suggested a hypothetical trade that makes your eyes water. It's a trade offer that makes the entire concept of the internet and social media feel like a massive mistake.

Well, here it is in all of its glory:

Vegas receives:



Auston Matthews (full $13.25M cap hit through 2027-28, NMC must be waived)



Toronto receives:



Adin Hill (full $6.25M cap hit, 6 years remaining through 2030-31)



Trevor Connelly (high-upside forward prospect, entry level contract ~$975K)



2028 1st round pick… pic.twitter.com/bpYfOvCIm9 — KnightsMuse (@KnightsMuse_) April 16, 2026

Golden Knights fan proposes laughable trade package for Auston Matthews

So, the full trade is Auston Matthews, with two years remaining on a contract that is now very reasonable for a player with his ceiling and ability to instantly be that team's best player, for Adin Hill, prospect Trevor Connelly, a first-round pick in two years, and a 2027 second-round pick. That has to be the worst proposal ever made for a player like Matthews, ever.

So the main roster player is the goaltender who just finished a season with an .870 save percentage, and is also signed to a horrific contract with that context, signed through the 2030-31 season. Vegas should have to pay to get rid of that contract. And then there's Trevor Connelly who was selected 19th overall in 2024 had a great rookie AHL season scoring over a point per game with 49 in 46. But he's not even close to being a throw-in prospect for a player like Matthews.

And the draft picks included are laughable, just throwing them in as some extra padding for the Leafs to maybe get a player that can be on the roster in 2030.

It is just hilarious to think, if the person is doing this in earnest, that this is a package even close to being enough. This package isn't even as good as the one that the Leafs gave up to get do-nothing Brandon Carlo last year, and it is supposed to be enough to trade their captain and most likely the most talented player in franchise history. Ok great.

Good luck with your next hypothetical trade proposal.