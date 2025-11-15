William Nylander's post-game comments draw criticism from Leafs fans

While it may be extremely early in the NHL season, that hasn't slowed the growing frustration among Toronto Maple Leaf fans.

During an ugly four-game losing streak, which saw the Leafs lose two against their divisional rivals, the Boston Bruins, along with dropping a game to the Carolina Hurricanes and losing a 4-3 OT decision against the Los Angeles Kings, various players and fans on social media displayed frustration. This includes, as two examples, former Leafs captain John Tavares, who used the term 'really immature' to describe their play in a 5-4 loss (Nov. 9) against the Carolina Hurricanes. Also expressing frustration after a Nov. 8th 5-3 loss against the Bruins was coach Craig Berube, who, in a game which saw his best player, forward Auston Matthews, injured replied.

"We didn't execute well enough with the puck early on. I think we all have to be better, including the goalie. To me, we caused all of those goals ourselves."

Most recently, it was Leafs forward William Nylander drawing the ire of Leafs fans for comments he made to the press following their 4-3 OT loss at Scotiabank Arena against the Kings.

This was an expecially painful loss for the Leafs, who not only couldn't protect a 2-0 lead but found themselves badly outshot by a 37-15 margin.

Not long after Nylander talked to the media, fans were responding with frustration to what the 29-year-old forward said to the press.

Nylander not concerned with Leafs' defensive issues

.When media asked about the level of concern within the team for their below average defensive play Nylander was fairly poignant in his comments.

"Defensively, we have been struggling. That is something that can be fixed, and you can adjust to make changes. Be better at that, have better attention to details. I would be more worried if we weren't scoring goals, because that's harder to do. Not letting in goals, that's been hard for us this year, and that's something you can change, adjust, and do better."

Those comments, though, sound innocent enough, but resulted in some frustrating comments from fans on social media.

One fan wrote, "If defence is easy, then why is he so bad at it?" Another comment read, "I'm sure this went over really well with the 'D' and goalies." Two other critical comments read, "Willy Styles cares more about looking cool and scoring goals than winning games. Hate to see it!" The final comment read, "Why do they ask a question to the player who doesn't give any defensive effort? #88 knows only one thing: his offensive stats."

These are frustrating times in Leafs Nation, and things will get a whole lot worse unless they start winning.