William Nylander needs to find his game as Leafs’ season slips away

William Nylander has endured a difficult stretch with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and it has become increasingly noticeable. He has been held pointless in his last three games and simply doesn’t look like himself. Careless turnovers, inconsistent effort, and a lack of urgency have replaced the pace and confidence that defined his strong start to the season.

On paper, Nylander’s numbers are respectable. Through 31 games, he has 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points, along with a minus-2 rating. For most players, that production would be praised. However, given Nylander’s role, expectations, and nearly $12 million cap hit, the eye test suggests his recent play has not been good enough.

Nylander's brutal post-game comments

What has raised more concern is Nylander’s demeanour away from the ice. In his post-game media availability following Sunday night’s loss, he offered little emotion or accountability. Nylander insisted that his game is trending and that chances are being created, but for a player of his calibre, chances alone are no longer sufficient. Nylander also hasn't been in either a losing streak or points streak like this in the NHL. He doesn't quite know the answer to this. Management and fans are looking for results, not moral victories or almost-goals.

Not the only Leafs star

Nylander is not alone in his struggles. Auston Matthews has looked out of sync, Morgan Rielly has appeared lost defensively, and Matthew Knies has been largely invisible. The Leafs’ core has failed to drive play when it matters most, and the results are showing in the standings.

Toronto will get another opportunity to respond Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, in what will be their final game before the Christmas break. With the Leafs sitting last in the Atlantic Division and six points out of a playoff spot, urgency is no longer optional. Time is running out, and if Nylander and the rest of the core cannot elevate their play soon, this season could slip away faster than anyone anticipated.