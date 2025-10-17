William Nylander makes some magic for Leafs' game-winning goal

The Toronto Maple Leafs had to play a tight game against the New York Rangers Thursday night and with the score tied 1-1 heading into overtime, they needed a little magic in the extra period. They got it from William Nylander.

In the first minute of overtime, after Rangers center Mika Zibanejad fanned on the shot near the point, defenseman Morgan Rielly quickly snatched up possession of the puck and laid it off to Auston Matthews. It was Nylander and Matthews all alone up against one since New York defender and after the Leafs captain let his winger enter the zone cleanly with the puck, he ended up scoring one of the cleanest overtime goals we've seen.

NYLANDER ➡️ MATTHEWS FOR THE WIN 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/afS5kBEFxN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 17, 2025

God, that was pretty.

Nylander perfectly toe drags his way around the sliding Rangers defender, who was desperately trying to disrupt the play in any way possible, and while it is natural to expect a shot after such a maneuver, the Swedish winger decided to get the apple instead. He just lays it off to a netfront Matthews, faking the shot and letting Igor Shesterkin take a big ol' hunk of rubber he bit so hard on it.

It is a play, for as much an October game against the New York Rangers can mean, that really just put a stamp on how Nylander is starting this season. And to add some salt to the Blueshirts' wound, Nylander said he wasn't even really thinking while making that play.

"I mean, just happens. I don't really think I'm thinking too much when I'm coming down there," Nylander said after the game via TSN's Mark Masters.

After earning two assists Thursday night, the 29-year-old winger now has nine points in the Leafs' first five games of the season and is tied for the league lead in scoring with Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, and Martin Necas. Plus, his seven assists also leads the league and only Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki has as many as Nylander. Basically, it's a red-hot start.

And we've seen something similar before. To start the 2023-24 season, Nylander scored four goals and had nine points through the first five games -- he went on to have a point streak that lasted until November 24 where in the 18th game of the season he finally left the ice without having at least one point earned that night. Maybe we'll see another similar run from Nylander and this is just the start of something special.

The Leafs are now 3-2-0 on the season after their overtime win over the Rangers and have a chance to make that four wins on the season against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.