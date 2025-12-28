William Nylander injury update sends Leafs into possible crisis mode

William Nylander did not return for the third period of Saturday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators after suffering a lower-body injury in the second period. The injury occurred during an awkward play behind the Senators’ net involving Artem Zub. The Maple Leafs confirmed Nylander would not return to the game; the severity of the injury remains unknown.

Maple Leafs F William Nylander will not return to tonight’s game (lower body). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 28, 2025

At the time of his exit, the Maple Leafs were in control of the game, holding a 5–2 lead after two periods. Nylander was having a good game before the injury, recording a goal and skating 8:25 in ice time. His offensive presence was noticeable, and his departure immediately shifted the focus from the scoreboard to one of their star's health and what this could mean going forward.

Nylander hasn't been on the bench for some time



this seems to be the issue pic.twitter.com/CTRLa0y70P — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 28, 2025

Toronto can’t afford to lose a core piece

Nylander’s health is critical for a Maple Leafs team that is still fighting to get back into the playoff picture. Toronto currently sits five points out of a playoff spot with more than half the season remaining, but the margin for error is shrinking. Losing a top-six forward, especially one with Nylander’s scoring ability, would put even more pressure on an already inconsistent lineup.

Nylander’s season has been inconsistent so far. He opened the year on a tear before hitting a rough patch in December. He has also found himself in the center of attention for his postgame comments, becoming a frequent topic of debate among fans and media. Despite the ups and downs, Nylander remains a key offensive contributor and one of the Leafs’ most dynamic players.

What this means going forward

If Nylander misses extended time, Toronto will need its depth to step up in a big way. Auston Matthews will need to drive the offence more consistently, while head coach Craig Berube may be forced to move the lines to find balance and chemistry throughout the middle six.

The timing couldn’t be worse, as the Leafs face a crucial stretch of games against Eastern Conference opponents, including the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs are hoping Nylander’s injury is minor and that he’ll be back before too much damage is done.