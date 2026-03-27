William Nylander hints at what has gone wrong for Maple Leafs this season

This season has not been good for a number of Toronto Maple Leafs players but one that has seen his reputation slide slightly is William Nylander. And on Friday, he was asked a big question had an extremely careful answer.

Before the Maple Leafs head to St. Louis to face the Blues on Saturday to then start a big California road trip next week, they held practice on Friday and managed to speak with some media present. Nylander was then asked a somewhat broad question that could lead down many paths.

William Nylander hints at something massive for Maple Leafs

In response to being asked just where it has gone wrong for the Leafs this season, Nylander was careful and didn't let anyone know his true feelings.

Nylander on where it has gone wrong for the #Leafs this season: "I have my thoughts about maybe some stuff, but that's something I'm going to keep to myself." — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) March 27, 2026

"I have my thoughts about maybe some stuff, but that's something I'm going to keep to myself," Nylander said via The Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan.

Now, what could Nylander even be hinting at here? It could be anyone's guess, but considering just how uneasy the answer has come to him and how he really doesn't want to say his thoughts, then maybe it is a shot at head coach Craig Berube and just how much his slow and trodding and defensive tactics have affected him.

More than anyone not named Auston Matthews, it really seems like Nylander has been affected the most by Berube's preference to play a more conservative game and won't be extremely aggressive offensively. That has limited Nylander so much.

The 29-year-old winger has still scored 25 goals and 67 points in 56 games, and is the Leafs' leading scorer, but the inability to get the puck up the ice on a consistent basis has hindered what Nylander can do. He's not some defensive stalwart that is guaranteed to get a couple Selke Trophy votes at the end of the season -- he is known for his pure offensive ability.

A player that has scored over 40 goals for the previous three seasons and was starting to threaten the triple-digit point marker for the first time in his career, was now brought down to just being an alright producer that might finish the season with 75 or so points. And it's not like he's lost a big part of his scoring touch, it's just that the entire strategy around him and the team's inability to move the puck has really prevented any offense for this team whatsoever.

We will see if Nylander ever lets us know what his thoughts are. Maybe the Leafs will fire Berube immediately after Game 82 and the exit interviews next month will be his opportunity to do so.