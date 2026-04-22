William Nylander gives Marlies advice on how to find playoff success

Alexander Nylander will have Toronto Maple Leafs star and brother, William Nylander, in the stands for the Toronto Marlies playoff run as the Maple Leafs' season ended last week.

Alex Nylander spoke to the media on Tuesday, announcing that his brother will remain in the city with him before returning home to Stockholm, Sweden, for the summer. Alex also shared his excitement to have his brother alongside him, saying, "It's unfortunate for him that they're not in the playoffs, but he gets to see me play, so that's going to be a lot of fun."

Alex Nylander relying on William's playoff experience

The Maple Leafs and Nylander have played in the postseason over the past nine seasons, ending the longest active streak in the NHL. The Maple Leafs finished in the bottom five of the NHL, giving them the fifth-best odds of the first pick in the draft. Alex also shared that William will be guiding him through the postseason, as well as what he can work on heading into the summer.

"It helps a lot. He'll be able to see what I can do and what I can work on. Or what I'm doing great, and just guide me through the playoffs as he's been through them, like, the past nine years, just take all the advice I can from him and just keep going the way I've been playing the whole year."

William Nylander was the Maple Leafs most consistent and best forward over the course of the 2025-26 season, leading the Leafs with 79 points, including 30 goals in 65 games, while dealing with groin injuries throughout the middle half of the season. Nylander has historically played well in the postseason for the Maple Leafs, recording 58 points, including 26 career goals in 67 games.

Alex's comments on William's postseason play over the past nine seasons

Alex noted William's playoff success, mentioning, He's been dialled through the playoffs the past years, I obviously learned from that, and he obviously just keeps going for what he's been doing for the regular season. The level steps up a notch in the playoffs, and the games are high-paced and stuff like that, so I'll be ready for it. And we're going to talk and see how he handles the playoffs, and I think it's going to be great."

Alex Nylander is coming off a strong regular season, heading into the postseason as the Marlies look to defeat the Rochester Americans beginning on Wednesday.