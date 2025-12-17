Why this Leafs forward should be a lock for Team USA at the Olympics

With the Olympics right around the corner and teams being announced at the end of the month, there is a lot of speculation on which players will make it on the team. Matthew Knies is an interesting name that has many US and Leafs fans wondering if he is good enough. I believe he is, and here is why.

B/R’s @JoeYerdon dropped his FINAL projected Team USA Olympic roster ahead of the new year…



Link to the full list of changes 🔗: https://t.co/0Vz59YWKwo pic.twitter.com/KYKgjpXxAx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2025

From NCAA Star to Maple Leafs Cornerstone

Matthew Knies is the perfect modern-day power forward; he is a player that every team wishes they had on their team. Knies was drafted back in 2021, 57th overall by the Maple Leafs. The Leafs' scouts found a gem in the second round. He had an outstanding NCAA career with the University of Minnesota. During his final season with the team, he was a Hobey Baker Finalist among the best players in college hockey. Matthew Knies' Gophers lost in the NCAA Finals that season. After having a successful college career, Knies made his way down to Toronto for the playoffs, where he made an immediate impact. In 7 games, he had 4 points, including a highlight reel goal against the Florida Panthers during the second round. His early success continued throughout his early NHL career as he put up 35 points in 80 games during his rookie season, followed by 58 points in 78 games last season. Over the summer, the Phoenix native signed a six-year extension with the Maple Leafs.

Why Knies Fits Team USA’s Identity

Matthew Knies does have Olympic experience, as he was named to the team back in 2022, as NHL players were not able to compete. During the Olympic Games, he scored one goal and one assist in four contests. Team USA was defeated in the Quarter-Finals that year by Slovakia, who ended up winning bronze. By Knies making the Olympic Team again, he would provide a rare leadership role in Team USA's locker room.

If Knies earns another Olympic selection, he would bring something valuable to the locker room: experience. Despite his young age, Knies has already played in high-pressure environments, and that could help him step into a meaningful leadership role. His strong play this season has only strengthened his case. With the Maple Leafs, Knies is producing at over a point-per-game pace, recording 29 points in 28 games.

The Modern-Day Power Forward

What truly separates Knies, though, goes beyond the numbers. He plays a hard, physical game and isn’t afraid to battle in the dirty areas. He wins puck battles, drives the net, and thrives in physical situations. That combination makes him the definition of a modern-day power forward.

Team USA will be loaded with speed and elite skill, and adding Knies would give the lineup another dimension. With the Tkachuk brothers already expected to fill power-forward roles, Knies wouldn’t be forced to carry that responsibility alone. Instead, he could slot into a bottom-six role, play his game, and make an impact without pressure. That balance could make an already dangerous U.S. roster even tougher to play against.