Why the Maple Leafs stayed quiet ahead of the Olympic roster freeze

The Olympic break is upon us, which means that the NHL roster freeze took place on February 4th at 3:00 pm. The Toronto Maple Leafs expectedly stayed quiet and didn't make a singular move that would impact the team moving forward. Toronto's attention will now shift towards the NHL trade deadline that is set to take place on March 6th.

The Maple Leafs were not expected to make a deal by Wednesday, despite rumours picking up regarding Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and many others. Teams will be able to make roster moves and trades on February 22nd. This leaves teams with two weeks before the trade deadline to make any necessary deals and determine the route they will take. Looking at where the Maple Leafs sit, it is hard to see what direction they take. This recent stretch of hockey shows the Leafs want a chance at the playoffs, but do they have enough to get there?

Where the Maple Leafs currently sit

The Toronto Maple Leafs do not have enough to be a true Stanley Cup contender. They have often been outplayed, and if it wasn't for Auston Matthews and William Nylander, it would be tough to see where this team sits. At this point, they are too far ahead to tank, but also too far from the playoffs to make a giant splash. Artemi Panarin was the most recent domino to fall, as he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday afternoon. With Panarin off the board, the Maple Leafs will have to be creative when it comes to acquiring assets to make their team better. Brad Treliving will also have the option to become a seller to retool the lineup for next season. The Leafs still have a chance to qualify for the postseason, but with what we have seen throughout the season, it would be hard to imagine them putting up a fight. They have been one of the worst defensive teams all season, and without good goaltending, they are unlikely to win.

The Maple Leafs will certainly listen to calls regarding their UFA's, but with the team currently on a three-game win streak and five points out of the final wild card, it would be hard to imagine the Leafs making any moves without a great package coming their way.