Why the Leafs' next big thing is ready for the spotlight

After a breakout season that saw him set career highs across the board, all eyes are now on rising power forward Matthew Knies as he prepares to take on a much bigger role in the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup.

With Mitch Marner now in Vegas, a significant gap has opened up in both production and leadership, and the expectation is that Knies must help fill it. After signing a long-term extension with the Leafs early in the offseason, the young winger has joined Auston Matthews and William Nylander as the team's most indispensable forwards.

Knies' development over his first two full NHL seasons earned him his wealthy new deal. Now, production is expected and counted on.

The Maple Leafs' group of top-six forwards has taken a hit, and the pressure is on Knies to deliver. Fortunately, for the Leafs and their fans, everything about his game and demeanor suggests he is built for the challenge.

Knies' Has the Tools to Deliver

The early returns suggest the Maple Leafs hit the jackpot with their second-round pick, 57th overall, from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

In just two years, Knies has gone from a solid prospect to one of the best power forwards in the league. He scored fifteen goals during his rookie year in 2023-2024, then almost doubled it, scoring twenty-nine goals during the 2024-2025 campaign.

Last season, he was one of just three NHL players to register twenty-five-plus goals and one hundred and fifty-plus hits. Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals were the others. On top of that, Knies added penalty-killing and strong defensive play to his repertoire.

That Knies elevates his game for the playoffs is a bonus for the Leafs. He has demonstrated that he can excel when the stakes are the highest, a struggle for some of his teammates.

Knies is poised and mature when dealing with the media and has the proper temperament for a city like Toronto. He is a hard worker, never lacking for hustle, which further endears him to the team's fans.

The Leafs' first-line left winger has physically matured and isn't afraid to use his size to his advantage. He deftly handled a questionable hit from the Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud at Scotiabank Arena last season.

He is a net-front presence on the power play or during even-strength play. His soft hands, in combination with not being afraid to go to the dirty areas on the ice, will help quell prolonged slumps.

Despite entering only his third full season in the NHL, Knies appears ready for additional leadership and responsibility. After Marner left for Vegas, Knies was quick to point out that it was just the "business of the game" and that the Maple Leafs would be "stronger" with their new additions.

He expressed faith in the Leafs' general manager, Brad Treliving, and head coach Craig Berube, believing they can build a winning team. It was an example of leadership and confidence in his organization for a player just shy of his 23rd birthday.

Knies, along with Matthews, was recently named to the list of players that will participate in the U.S. Men's Olympic orientation camp by USA Hockey. It further illustrates that the young forward's play is highly regarded.

As the Maple Leafs enter a new chapter without one of their former core stars, the spotlight shifts to the next wave of talent, and few embody that talent more than Matthew Knies. He has the physical tools, mental toughness, and the maturity beyond his years to rise to the occasion.

While the pressure of playing in Toronto is never light, Knies doesn't just seem ready for it; he seems to welcome it. His upward trajectory and new contract make it clear that the organization sees him as a key piece moving forward. Knies has shown enough that he can handle what's ahead.