Why Robertson should be back in lineup for Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs are headed back to Ottawa looking to close out their series against the Senators after failing on their first two chances. The Leafs' power play failed to score in these games, and Game 5 the Leafs were completely shut out. While the team needs their stars to step up their efforts, another answer to the offensive struggles is currently sitting in the press box watching the games.

Maple Leafs are now 0 for their last 30 PP opportunities in potential series-clinching games — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 30, 2025

Now, to add onto their horrific powerplay stats in potential series-clinching games, the Leafs have allowed two short-handed goals in their past two games. Special teams are critical to capitalize on come playoff time and can often be the deciding factor in playoff games.

The team has failed to score, and that includes a lot of the secondary scorers that many had hoped for. Pontus Holmberg hasn't recorded a point this series, and maybe more concerning, the third line of Bobby McMann, Max Domi, and Max Pacioretty have not recorded a single point since Pacioretty entered the lineup in game four. The Leafs need more secondary scoring at 5-on-5 and on the powerplay.

Nick Robertson shouldn't be sitting in the press box

This is where Nick Robertson comes in. While Robertson may have some concerns defensively, he pitched in an assist on Morgan Rielly's goal in Game 1 and has a lethal shot. Robertson coming back into the lineup would mark more of a threat for the Leafs' second power play unit, while also shaking up the third line that has been struggling since game three, when Robertson first came out of the lineup. Not to mention, it seems that every time Robertson draws into the lineup after sitting, he seems to score a goal.

Craig Berube has a lot to think about, but bringing Robertson back into the lineup is a move that needs to happen. Regardless of whether it is Holmberg or Pacioretty coming out of the lineup, the Leafs should not expect a different result from the past two games with their current lineup.

Robertson seems to always get pushed out of the lineup come playoffs and last offseason ultimately asked for a trade before Berube was hired. Well, it's a new coach and seems to be the same story this season. Robertson is hungry to make his mark and show himself as a contributor and now is his best chance. Even if things don't go well in Game 6, Berube can still take him out of the lineup if there is a game seven.

What Nick Robertson can do to stay in the lineup

Assuming that Robertson makes it into the Game 6 lineup, here's what he needs to do to prove he belongs in the playoffs. Robertson has become much more feisty this season and doesn't shy away from battles, and he needs to continue showing that in the playoffs. Defensively, Robertson needs to be committed and limit his mistakes, while ensuring he is responsible with his stick so that he doesn't cause any costly penalties.

Ultimately, while the smaller details are important for Robertson to push himself back into the lineup, as an offensive player he needs to create offense. Whether using his shot to create a goal or making a nice pass to setup a goal, if Robertson can produce more secondary scoring his chances of playing another game in the playoffs will grow.