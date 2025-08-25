Why Nick Robertson trade to the Penguins makes perfect sense

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has been in the spotlight again this summer, and not for the best reasons. Robertson hit RFA status this summer for the second year in a row, rife with uncertainty moving forward.

The Leafs and Robertson avoided a potentially devastating arbitration hearing by agreeing to a one-year deal. But that deal has done little to quell the chatter linking him to multiple teams via trade.

But first, let’s start focusing on why Robertson is the subject of trade speculation. The chatter has put undue pressure on Robertson. Expectations have been set unreasonably high. Some sectors have been disappointed that Robertson isn’t a 30-goal scorer or hasn't racked up the 60 points.

The fact is that Robertson was a second-round pick. While second-rounders come with high expectations, they’re not nearly as high as a first-rounder would command. So, it’s unfair to feel let down because Robertson only scored 15 goals last season.

Second, the seeming lack of a polished all-around game and gritty play has landed Robertson out of the Maple Leafs’ lineup this upcoming season. The additions of Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua have all but pushed Robertson completely out of the lineup. As such, he’s likely on the outside looking in, unless injuries open up a lineup spot.

That scenario all but makes Nick Robertson a $1.8 million 13th forward on the Maple Leafs’ roster.

Trade to Pittsburgh could be best outcome for Maple Leafs, Robertson

The most evident reason for a trade sending Robertson to the Pittsburgh Penguins is the connection to former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas. But beyond that link, two powerful reasons stand out to support a Robertson trade to the Penguins.

To begin with, the Penguins are on the cusp of a rebuild. Evgeni Malkin is getting set to take his victory lap this season. Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang don’t seem to be too far behind. Even if Crosby decided to play another two or three seasons, it likely wouldn’t be in Pittsburgh.

So, the club is looking to get younger. That’s where a player like Robertson could finally slide into a regular top-six role. He wouldn’t be on track for the playoffs any time soon, but playing just enough in Pittsburgh to get him to UFA status could be just what Robertson needs to keep his NHL career alive.

Additionally, Robertson could use a fresh start. Unless the Maple Leafs decide that Robertson will be in the lineup come hell or high water, Robertson needs a place where he can start over. Barring injuries, a rebuilding team like Pittsburgh could be that place.

The Penguins could be willing to give Robertson the leeway he never really got in Toronto. The regular playing time, coupled with a vote of confidence, could be enough to propel Robertson to another level.

As a final thought, I must admit that Pittsburgh is just about the only rebuilding team Robertson could truly fit in. San Jose’s lineup is starting to get crowded. Chicago is trending in the same direction. The prospects both clubs will be bringing in the next couple of seasons could push Robertson out.

Buffalo and Detroit might be suitable landing spots. But their top-six spots are practically spoken for. That leaves a potential rebuild like Nashville as an option. But the Predators are not quite there, yet.

So, for better or for worse, it seems like the Pittsburgh Penguins are Nick Robertson’s best chance at getting a full-time NHL gig, if the Maple Leafs don’t offer him that opportunity.