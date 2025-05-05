Why Mitch Marner may now stay with Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are engrossed in this year’s playoff drama, as they should be. After reeling off three straight wins against the Ottawa Senators in their first-round matchup, it took another three games before Toronto could close out the series.

Now it’s on to a second-round battle royale against the Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs two years ago, also in Round 2. New head coach Craig Berube feels that this is not the same team that has failed multiple times in recent years, giving hope to fans hoping to see their team advance to round three for the first time since 1999.

Stanley Cup aspirations aside, there is still a looming question to be answered once these playoffs end, for better or for worse. Will superstar winger Mitch Marner be re-signed by the Leafs, or will he head off elsewhere in search of greener pastures?

Had the Ottawa Senators completed the reverse-sweep comeback and eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs, it would have been very difficult for GM Brad Treliving to run it back again with the “Core Four”.

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs let Mitch Marner walk away?

Depending on what happens versus the Panthers, Marner may still end up elsewhere next year. Of note, Marner notched six points in the first three games against Ottawa. Once the pressure was on to close things out, Marner’s production dropped, with only two assists earned over the final three games of the series.

Marner had his most productive regular season ever in 2024-25, ending with 102 points and finishing 5th in league scoring However, nagging doubts remain about his ability to produce in the playoffs, when the pressure is on and tight checking forces teams to play low-event, dump-it-in hockey.

Of course, hockey is a team game, and there is more to the success or failure of the Toronto Maple Leafs than just the play of Mitch Marner. We saw some new factors come into play against Ottawa, and this is the reason I think that Marner will stay in Toronto.

First, we’ve seen the emergence of Matthew Knies as a star power forward. Think about a top line of Matthews-Marner-Knies for years to come. Then add in several years of high-quality goaltending split between Anthony Stolarz and the still-improving Joseph Woll. Finally, mix in a couple more years of the best defense the Leafs have had in ages (fingers crossed for continued good health).

What do you have? A recipe for a genuine Stanley Cup contender for the next several years.

The Toronto Maple Leafs may yet find a way this season to extend their legacy of playoff frustration once again. Or they could win the Stanley Cup. In either case, Brad Treliving should get Mitch Marner’s name on a new contract as priority one this summer.