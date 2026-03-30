Why Maple Leafs need to drop everything and hire this head coach

In a move that sent shockwaves across the hockey world, the Vegas Golden Knights have fired Bruce Cassidy with just eight games remaining before the playoffs.

At first glance, the decision is puzzling.

Yes, a 32–26–16 record falls short of expectations, especially after the blockbuster offseason addition of Mitch Marner. But the Golden Knights still sit at 80 points, comfortably holding the third seed in the Pacific Division. Given their weak division, they remain a near lock for the postseason.

Since entering the league, Vegas has built a reputation as one of the NHL’s most aggressive organizations, unafraid to make bold, even controversial decisions in pursuit of a championship. Cassidy becomes the latest casualty, replaced by veteran bench boss John Tortorella, marking the franchise’s fourth head coach in just nine seasons.

Their cut-throat approach, valuing success above all else, is something the Maple Leafs could learn from. A major change in Toronto feels increasingly necessary. While the question of who should be the next head coach remains open, Cassidy’s sudden availability makes him an obvious frontrunner.

A proven winning coach is suddenly available for Maple Leafs

Cassidy finishes his tenure in Vegas with a stellar 178–99–43 record, along with a 24–16 playoff mark and, most notably, a Stanley Cup championship in 2023.

Leafs fans know him all too well.

During his time in Boston from 2016 to 2022, Cassidy’s Bruins repeatedly got the better of Toronto in the playoffs, knocking them out in 2018 and 2019, and making a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2019. His teams were structured, disciplined, and consistently among the league’s best at controlling play.

With a résumé like that, there’s little doubt he won’t be on the market for long. The Leafs should seriously consider making a strong push to bring him in. Still, it’s important to evaluate the circumstances surrounding his firing.

Was Cassidy really the problem in Vegas?

Before declaring him the perfect solution in Toronto, it’s worth asking: did Cassidy actually deserve to be fired?

The numbers suggest otherwise.

Vegas has struggled this season, but the underlying metrics paint a very different picture:

Goaltending has been a disaster. Carter Hart, Adin Hill, and Akira Schmid all posted save percentages below .900, with Hill, expected to be the starter, sitting at a brutal .866. No system can survive that level of goaltending.

Offensive process is solid, results are not. The Knights rank 13th in expected goals for at 5-on-5 but only 20th in shooting percentage (9.11%). They’re generating chances, they just aren’t finishing.

Defensive structure is elite. Vegas ranks 3rd in expected goals against and is top-10 in limiting high-danger chances. That’s a direct reflection of coaching.

PDO tells the story. At 97.57 (second worst in the league), Vegas has been plagued by poor “puck luck” a combination of bad shooting and worse goaltending.

Taken together, these metrics suggest that Vegas has been doing many of the right things both offensively and defensively. There is always room for improvement, but the bigger issue has been poor finishing and unreliable goaltending, two areas that are often outside of a coach’s control.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, would welcome underlying numbers like these.

The case for Cassidy is strong. Outside of someone like Pete DeBoer, there may not be a more qualified coach available on the market.