Why Maple Leafs fans should be worried if they trade for Mika Zibanejad

It's going to be a summer of major change for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After nine straight seasons of playoff heartbreak and two members of the "Core 4" set to hit free agency, it's the perfect time to shake things up. To bring in new players and try to fix the problems that have been preventing the Maple Leafs from getting over the hump. With that mindset, they're expected to be interested in a wide variety of players.

One of the players the Leafs could have an interest in is Mika Zibanejad. The 32-year-old is reportedly on the trading block, despite having a no-trade clause. One of the teams that has been linked to him is the Leafs. While this trade may seem like a good idea, it would not address the problem they currently have. It won't be the solution they think it will be.

Why Mika Zibanejad won't help the Maple Leafs

Zibanejad has been a fixture of the Rangers' top six for the better part of the last decade. In his 14 seasons between New York and Ottawa, he's registered 314 goals and 426 assists for 740 points. That comes out to an average of 28 goals and 38 assists for 65 points. This is a similar goals production that Mitch Marner had last season, making it seem like a suitable replacement.

However, over the past few seasons, Zibanejad has not been the same player. He has seen a drop in goals and assists over the past few seasons. Since the 2022-23 season, his goals have dropped by 19, and his assists have dropped by 10. While he's still putting up over 60 points a season, these are signs of regression. Is it really a good idea to bring in a player who's had back-to-back seasons of declining numbers?

A big reason why Zibanejad's point has dropped has been his inability to convert on the power-play. He used to have a lethal one-timer that was used as the finisher on the power play. However, over the past few seasons, that shot has become less effective. His power-play goals have dropped from a career high of 20 in 2022-23 to just seven in two seasons. The power play used to be a big part of Zibanejad's game, but it now seems gone, and it's unknown if he can get it back or re-adjust his game.

There's also the problem with how he's performed in the playoffs. During the Rangers' last three playoff runs, Zibanejad appeared in 43 games, tallying 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points. However, 24 of these points came during the 2022-23 playoff run. Since then, he's left a lot to be desired. Many have blamed his shortcomings for the reason the Rangers lost series to the Lightning and Panthers.

If there is one thing the Maple Leafs don't need, it is another player whose game does not translate to the playoffs. They need more "16-game" players, or players who are good enough to thrive in the regular season and be able to handle the physicality of the playoffs. This is something that Zibanejad is not. If the Leafs want to change the culture, they should stay far away from Zibanejad.