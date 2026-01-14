Why Leafs should trade for former first-overall pick

Alexis Lafrenière’s career in the Big Apple has been underwhelming, as he has yet to develop into the star many projected him to be when he was selected first overall. This season, in particular, has been a challenge for Lafrenière. Through 47 games, he has recorded just nine goals, and the Rangers have made it clear they need more from him. That frustration has shown in his recent demotion to the third line, a situation that could create an opportunity for the Maple Leafs to take a chance on a player still searching for his NHL breakthrough.

Mike Sullivan talks about moving Alexis Lafrenière down to the third line:



"Part of it is performance-based, too. We need more. We need more out of some guys. I think Laf's a guy that can bring more to the table for us." pic.twitter.com/KtWeWIib2L — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) January 12, 2026

From junior star to NHL bust

Alexis Lafrenière has become a bust with the Rangers, and a change of scenery could be what the Quebec native needs. Lafrenière was projected to become the next big thing in hockey, and it came with good reason. Lafrenière had quite the junior career; in his final season with Rimouski, he tallied 35 goals and 77 assists for 112 points. He also led the way for Team Canada's gold medal run at the World Juniors.

Lafrenière entered the NHL under unusual circumstances; he debuted for the Rangers during the COVID-shortened 2020–21 season. While his rookie year was quiet, it continued over his next few seasons, recording 31 and 39 points. The 2023–24 campaign finally showed progress, with Lafrenière producing 57 points in 82 games, leading many to believe he was turning a corner. Instead, that momentum has stalled, and he now finds himself in a diminished role in New York.

A change of scenery could be what Lafrenière needs

It may be time for the Rangers to move on from Lafrenière, as it seems that both sides are not happy. The Maple Leafs can take advantage of this and look to improve their top six. The Maple Leafs will likely not have to give up a ton of assets due to Lafrenière's bad play as of late. A change of scenery could be what he needs to get his career back on track.

Lafrenière would fit well alongside Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann, as Lafrenière would be able to generate offence with higher-skilled players, while McMann can be trusted to go into the dirty areas. Lafrenière would also get power-play time on the second unit. Max Domi could be a player going to the other way in the deal. If Brad Treliving is serious about improving their roster, they should be calling New York ahead of this season's Trade Deadline.