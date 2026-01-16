Why Leafs should trade for Dougie Hamilton as soon as possible

Over the past few days, all the rumors that have been surrounding the Maple Leafs have been about them acquiring Dougie Hamilton from the Devils. Hamilton was recently a healthy scratch and was demoted in the Devils' lineup. This has fueled talk that Hamilton's time in New Jersey may be at an end, and that he will be traded before the season ends. It could come as soon as the Olympic break, but it's more likely to happen at the trade deadline.

The Leafs, along with several other teams, have been linked to the defenseman. With how well the Maple Leafs have played, they have put themselves back in a position to be buyers. They have won eight of their last 11 games and are one point back of the Bruins for the final wild card spot in the East. Hamilton is a player who will not just help the Leafs this year but for the foreseeable future.

Dougie Hamilton is a player the Leafs should take a risk on

Hamilton is in the middle of a very solid season. In 42 games this season, he recorded five goals and eight assists for 13 points. He's on pace to get around 25-30 points, which is right around where he's been throughout his career. He's also been an analytical darling this season. According to Natural Stat Trick, he has a 54.79 CF%, a 53.45 SCF%, and a 54.54 xG%. He's also has decent defensive metrics, having a 29.68 xGA and allowing 120 High Danger Scoring Chances.

If the Leafs bring in Hamilton, he would immediately slot into their top four. He would probably take the spot of Oliver Ekman-Larsson and play alongside Jake McCade. Hamilton and Ekman-Larsson are both offense-first defensemen, so switching them won't change the pairings' responsibilities. Hamilton can do what the Leafs have asked Ekman-Larsson to do more effectively. They can also move Ekman-Larsson down a pair to lengthen the lineup.

He can also quarterback one of the Maple Leafs' power play units. Hamilton has been on the Devils' second power play unit this season and has tallied two goals and three assists this season. This production would be huge for the Leafs. While their power play has improved over the past few games, they still rank 26th in the league in power-play percentage. Getting a puck-moving defenseman like Hamilton will create more opportunities and successful power plays.

This is not just a move for this year, but for the foreseeable future. Hamilton is currently in the fifth year of a seven-year deal. Meaning he will be under team control until the end of the 2027-28 season. Acquiring him will give the Maple Leafs stability in their defensive core. It's one area they will not have to worry about, and turn their attention to addressing the other holes on the roster.

Now, there are a few obstacles that could prevent them from acquiring Hamilton, specifically getting the finances to work out. However, if the Leafs have the opportunity, they have to bring him in.