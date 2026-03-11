Why Auston Matthews could follow Mitch Marner’s lead out of Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hardly making an effort to disguise their tank. The play on the ice is evident. It seems the goal is to recover that coveted 2026 first-round pick from the Boston Bruins.

But beyond the evident tank, the biggest issue for the Maple Leafs’ front office would be to convince everyone that this is a one-off. The hope is that the Leafs, along with the Florida Panthers, are taking a strategic tank-step back to reload, retool, and get back into the postseason like the Bruins and the New York Islanders have done this season.

That said, it appears that the most complex challenge befalling the Leafs is convincing Auston Matthews that the Leafs will be contenders much sooner than later. Since the mini sell-off at the deadline, the chatter has been that it’s only a matter of time before Matthews wants out. If that’s the case, Matthews will surely follow Mitch Marner’s lead.

While Matthews wouldn’t be leaving because of the purported pressure from fans and the media, Matthews would leave for a very similar reason that Marner did: A chance to win a Stanley Cup.

That said, Matthews has a unique chance to become the most legendary captain in Maple Leafs history. It would entail almost certainly derailing his chances of winning a Cup, but every good captain is willing to go down with his ship.

Doing so would mean doubling down on his commitment to the organization, even if it means going through a rebuild. But wouldn’t it be something extraordinary to see Matthew stick out a retool-rebuild and come out a champion on the other side? That might sound like the script of a Hollywood movie, but it’s something that Matthews might consider at one point or another.

Leafs, Matthews to have heart-to-heart in offseason

Just about every pundit in the business has discussed the matter of the Leafs and Matthews having a heart-to-heart conversation in the offseason. The focus, per the prevailing opinions, is that the Leafs will need to know if Matthews is pretty much willing to go through the wringer of a rebuild. Opinions are divided on whether Matthews will stick around or not.

If Matthews demands out, no one will really blame him. How many pro athletes are willing to stick through a rebuild while still at the peak of their careers? Surely plenty of contending teams will pay through the nose to land Matthews.

As long as the Leafs land a sizable haul, no one will blame the organization for doing what it had to do.

Then again, that heart-to-heart could yield a renewed commitment from Matthews to go the distance with the Leafs. At the very least, run out his current contract and then take it from there. Matthews will be entering the third year of his current four-year deal. If there was ever a time to trade Matthews, it would be this upcoming season. Interested teams would love to land him with one more year left on his contract. Moreover, the price tag would be much higher given the term on his contract.

If the Leafs allowed Matthews to reach the final year of his deal, well, the distraction that could ensue would be enormous. That’s something that neither side would be particularly keen to see happen.

Ultimately, this season is quickly circling the drain. The goal is to recover that first-round pick. If that pick ends up yielding Gavin McKenna, the conversation could be much more optimistic in Toronto.