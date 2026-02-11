Which Maple Leafs players have boosted their trade value before the deadline?

As the trade deadline approaches, the Leafs are going to be sellers for the first time in a decade. With their playoff odds slipping and uncertainty surrounding their post-Olympic stretch, general manager Brad Treliving may be forced to consider moving players who can return value instead of holding onto them. Different Leafs players have been able to boost their trade value, not only by their play but through contracts, production, and a potential fit that could attract contenders.

Bobby McMann: Cheap, effective, and valuable

Bobby McMann holds the highest trade value of any Leafs player who would be on the move at the trade deadline. McMann signed a two-year, $1.35M AAV contract that expires after this season. That low cap hit makes him extremely appealing to contenders looking for depth scoring without taking on a long-term big salary.

The Alberta native has been able to produce all season long, no matter where he was slotted throughout the lineup. Toronto has been hit with injuries and has been wildly inconsistent this season, which has provided McMann the opportunity on the first line alongside Auston Matthews. Recent reports have signalled the Leafs could command assets, like a first-round pick, for him if they decide to trade him. McMann is a player many teams will inquire about, and if the Maple Leafs can get a deal they are satisfied with, we could easily see them making this trade as his value continues to rise.

Matias Maccelli: Rising his value

Matias Maccelli’s season has been uneven, but his recent play has upped his trade value within the market. Maccelli was acquired by the Leafs from Utah before the beginning of the season and carries a manageable $3.425 million cap hit with one year left on his deal before becoming a pending restricted free agent.

While Maccelli struggled early and was even a healthy scratch for stretches, he’s started to show flashes of the offensive upside that made him a sought-after young forward. Recent games have seen him generate scoring chances and build chemistry with players like William Nylander and John Tavares, on the second line, which is the type of player teams will want for depth scoring at the deadline. The combination of talent and his manageable cap hit makes Maccelli appealing to teams looking for more than just a one-year rental.

Nick Robertson: Someone the Leafs may explore

Nick Robertson’s trade value is more up in the air than both McMann’s and Maccelli’s, but his play this season could have contenders inquiring about his availability. The 24-year-old avoided arbitration this summer by signing a one-year, $1.825 million deal with the Leafs, giving him a short-term deal that could attract contenders before the March 6th deadline.

Nick Robertson's tenure in Toronto has been filled with mixed emotions. He has shown lots of potential and promise, but was never able to take the next step. Over the past few summers, there have been rumours involving Robertson requesting a trade, but nothing ever came to fruition. That being said, teams looking for a cheap, skilled forward who can jump into the middle-six may see value where Toronto hasn’t been able to fully unlock his game yet.

Moving towards the future

As the trade deadline sits right around the corner, it will be interesting to see who the Maple Leafs explore trading. Recent trade boards highlight multiple Leafs players, but these three have emerged among the rest that teams could look to acquire. With little to no assets, the Leafs could use this trade deadline to shift their focus to the future.