Which Leafs players need to step up in stars' absences

The Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, and once again, the lineup will look far from ideal. Toronto is expected to be without Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Dakota Joshua, and Chris Tanev, forcing the Leafs to lean heavily on their depth. Calle Järnkrok and Jacob Quillan are both expected to re-enter the lineup as the coaching staff looks for answers to their ongoing injury trouble.

The Maple Leafs have battled injuries all season long, and the standings reflect it. Despite sitting just two points out of the final Wild Card spot, Toronto currently finds itself at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, a far point from preseason expectations. The situation has worsened recently, as Chris Tanev appears set to miss extended time with a lower-body injury just two games after returning. Toronto is also still without Brandon Carlo and starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Stars missing, opportunity knocks

William Nylander will miss his second straight game after being listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews, meanwhile, is a game-time decision after blocking a shot in Sunday night’s loss to the Red Wings. With so much star power missing, the Leafs will need both their veterans and younger players to step up in a major way.

To have any chance against a fast, skilled Devils team, Toronto must play a complete 60-minute game and operate as a connected unit. Trusting Craig Berube’s system and committing defensively will be critical, especially with the Leafs likely spending extended time in their own zone.

Who must step up

Joseph Woll immediately comes to mind. Woll has been spectacular all season, and the Leafs will once again rely on him to shut the door and give them a chance to win. A strong performance from Woll can settle the group and allow the skaters to play tighter and more confidently.

Matthew Knies is another key name. Knies struggled throughout December, but his recent goal could spark some momentum. Slotted alongside John Tavares, Knies has an opportunity to build chemistry and provide much-needed offence.

Morgan Rielly will also need to deliver a strong outing. His focus must be on the defensive side of the puck, especially against New Jersey’s top players. Reilly has had an uneven season, but a solid performance could ease the pressure on the rest of the blue line, including Jake McCabe, Troy Stecher, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Projected Lines Against the Devils

Knies-Tavares-Domi

Maccelli-Laughton-McMann

Cowan-Roy-Robertson

Lorentz-Quillan-Jarnkrok

McCabe-OEL

Rielly-Myers

Benoit-Stecher

Woll (projected starter)

Hildeby

With half the season still to go, the Maple Leafs are hoping for quick recoveries. Finding wins during this stretch could be the difference between chasing the playoffs and falling further behind.