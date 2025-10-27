When Maple Leafs fans can expect Joseph Woll back

The Toronto Maple Leafs' crease has been incomplete since the start of the season. Netminder Joseph Woll left the team before the regular season got going, taking a leave of absence for a personal reason. Every single member of Leafs Nation kept him their thoughts as he continued to take the time he needed.

But we got positive news when it came to our favourite hockey team last week. Woll returned to the Maple Leafs and on Saturday night, we got a clearer picture as to when we could expect him back on the ice and in the net for the Leafs.

On Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines segment, Elliotte Friedman clarified the potential timeline for Woll's return.

"Joseph Woll re-joined the Toronto Maple Leafs today. Everyone was happy to see that he was in a position to return. He skated today, he's going to join the team for practice -- because he's on LTIR, he cannot re-join the Maple Leafs in a game situation until at least November 1," Friedman said on Saturday Headlines.

"I assume there's going to be a conditioning stint here, but right now at this point in time, no set idea as to when he will actually be able to play in an NHL game. Just good news that he can make that step, they'll see how that is, and they'll go from there."

With Woll on LTIR, as Friedman mentioned, the earliest date possible that the 27-year-old goalie could be back as full-time member of the roster and appear in actual NHL games, is November 1. The Leafs play two games until then -- hosting the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets this week -- and that would mark the Philadelphia Flyers' visit to Ontario as the earliest possible date.

But, as Friedman mentions, that is just what the rule calls for. In reality, Woll will most likely be spending some time down with the AHL's Toronto Marlies on a conditioning stint. Especially considering that he hasn't even played a game yet this season, Woll will need that extra game action to come up to NHL speed.

When could we expect Woll, then? No one knows. It depends on how his conditioning stint goes, and also if he's feeling ready enough to dive head-first into an NHL regular season that the rest of the league has been playing for a few weeks.

We at least have a rough timeline, though.