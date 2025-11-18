What went wrong with the Maple Leafs' defense this season?

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the 2025-26 season with high expectations, boasting one of the most complete defensive cores in the Matthews era. Yet, after 19 games, the team finds itself struggling mightily in its own end. Injuries to key players, inconsistent goaltending, and a coaching transition behind the bench have combined to leave the Leafs near the bottom of the league defensively. What was once a strength for Toronto has become a glaring weakness, and the team must find a way to regain composure if it hopes to compete in tight games down the stretch.

Last season, the Maple Leafs finished inside the NHL’s top 10 in goals against, allowing just 2.79 per game, a testament to their defensive structure and steady goaltending. This year, however, the script has flipped. Defensive-zone coverage has become one of Toronto’s biggest weaknesses

The defense for the Leafs' 2024-25 season

When looking back at last season, many wonder how the Toronto Maple Leafs suddenly became one of the NHL’s most effective defensive teams, something rarely said during the Auston Matthews and William Nylander era. In 2024–25, the Leafs allowed 29.33 shots against per game. Offensively, they averaged 28 shots per game, meaning they were often outshot despite being a 52-win team that captured the Atlantic Division for the first time since 1999.

Even with territorial play not consistently in their favour, the Maple Leafs found a way to manage games. Their structure tightened, and when breakdowns occurred, Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll routinely stepped up. The duo was instrumental in closing out tight, low-event matchups, an area where Toronto had historically struggled. Their ability to “shut the door” allowed the Leafs to thrive in one-goal games and masked the team’s ongoing challenges in dictating pace and controlling the flow of play.

This became even more evident in the playoffs. especially in Games 3 through 7 against the Florida Panthers. While the series felt closer than the numbers suggest, the Panthers controlled the pace throughout, outshooting Toronto in every game and consistently dictating play. Once Anthony Stolarz went down with an injury, the Leafs’ defensive cracks widened. Aside from a strong defensive showing in Game 6, Toronto struggled badly to keep the puck out of its net. They surrendered five goals in Game 3, six goals in Game 5, and were eliminated with a 6–1 loss in Game 7.

It was a stark contrast to the team that finished top-10 in goals against and allowed under three goals per game during the regular season. When the intensity ramped up exactly when defensive structure matters most, the Leafs’ system faltered. Their reliance on goaltending throughout the year had masked deeper issues, and in the playoffs, those issues resurfaced at the worst possible time.

How the defense is this season

Before the season began, Derek Lalonde took over behind the bench as the Maple Leafs’ new defensive coach after Lane Lambert was hired as the Seattle Kraken’s head coach. Lambert’s departure was a significant loss for Toronto’s staff; under his guidance, the Leafs transformed into a top-10 defensive unit on paper and looked more structured than at any point in the Matthews era. Last season’s trade deadline also brought major change with the acquisition of shutdown defenceman Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins. With Carlo in the mix, the Leafs entered this season with what was arguably their most complete blue line since Matthews arrived.

Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev had proven they could neutralize opposing top lines. Simon Benoit emerged as a surprisingly effective, fast, puck-moving presence. Oliver Ekman-Larsson added stability and veteran experience. And for the first time in years, Morgan Rielly seemed to have a reliable right-handed partner to complement his style. In goal, the Leafs had also secured what many believed was one of the league’s strongest tandems, re-signing Anthony Stolarz before last season and pairing him with a healthy Joseph Woll. On paper, everything suggested the Leafs were ready to build on last year’s defensive success.

The start of this season has been nothing short of a disaster, a stark contrast to the expectations heading into 2025–26. On Sunday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs gave up four breakaways in just the second period alone, a glaring example of the defensive lapses that have plagued them.

Currently ranked 31st in goals against, the Leafs sit 21 spots lower than last season, highlighting a dramatic regression from a team that was once a top-10 defensive unit. The reasons for this collapse are still up for debate: is it the absence of Mitch Marner and the offensive pressure he provided? The spate of injuries to key players like Auston Matthews, Chris Tanev, Brandon Tanev, and Anthony Stolarz? Or could the change behind the bench, with Derek Lalonde taking over as defensive coach, be impacting the system and player execution? Each factor likely plays a role, leaving Toronto searching for answers as it attempts to stabilize a defence that has so far been exposed at nearly every turn.

What's really behind Toronto's defensive collapse?

The Maple Leafs’ defensive struggles this season appear to be the result of a perfect storm rather than a single issue. Injuries have decimated the lineup, with Auston Matthews, Chris Tanev, Brandon Carlo, Anthony Stolarz, and other key contributors missing significant time, forcing younger or less experienced players into high-pressure roles. At the same time, the departure of Mitch Marner has reduced offensive support that often helped the Leafs relieve defensive pressure. Coaching changes, particularly Derek Lalonde taking over as defensive coach, may have disrupted established systems that worked so effectively last season.

Combine that with inconsistent goaltending and lapses in structure, such as giving up multiple breakaways against the Hurricanes, and it’s clear that the Leafs’ defence is suffering from a mix of personnel shortages, system adjustments, and execution failures. The team’s collapse in goals-against rankings, from top-10 last season to 31st this year, underscores how these compounding factors have exposed vulnerabilities that were previously well-managed.

Where to go from here

In tight games, the Maple Leafs can’t afford to sit back and react; they need to dictate the pace and push the play offensively. Relying too heavily on conservative, reactive hockey has made them predictable and easier to attack, especially when their defensive corps is banged up. By carrying the puck into the offensive zone, cycling effectively, and creating pressure deep in the opponent’s end, the Leafs can relieve stress on their blue line and goaltending. Aggressive zone entries and sustained offensive pressure will be key for turning close games in their favour, rather than waiting for mistakes to generate scoring chances.