What to expect from the 3 Maple Leafs at the 2026 Winter Olympics

As the Olympic hockey tournament approaches, three Toronto Maple Leafs players will represent their country on the international stage. The Milano-Cortina Games see the return of NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews, star winger William Nylander, and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson were the Toronto players picked to represent their nations at this prestigious event. Here's a full preview of every Leafs' skater competing in the Games, their expected roles, and what to watch for.

Maple Leafs' Top Stars to Play Significant Roles for Their Countries

Matthews was once again picked as captain of the United States. He held the same role for the US at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament when the Americans finished runner-up to Canada.

Connor McDavid scored the tournament-winning goal in overtime after Matthews had multiple chances to win it for the Americans during the latter parts of the game. As captain and the United States' best goal scorer, he will be relied upon to deliver for the US in their quest for a gold medal.

Early indications suggest that Matthews will center the Americans' second line with Clayton Keller and Jake Guentzel on his wings. He'll also see time on the team's top power play unit.

Matthews and the United States are part of Group C, meaning they won't face Canada in the preliminary round. They won't get a chance for some 4 Nations payback unless the North American rivals meet up in the single-elimination playoff games.

The United States plays its first game on Thursday, February 12, against Latvia. Their other preliminary games are against Denmark (Saturday, February 14) and Germany with NHL star Leon Draisaitl on Sunday, February 15.

Matthews' Maple Leafs teammates Nylander and Ekman-Larsson will both represent Sweden. Sweden headlines Group B and has the third-best odds for a gold medal behind Canada and the United States.

Nylander, who leads the Leafs in scoring (52 points in 40 games) despite missing seventeen games, will play right wing on the Tre Kronor's top line alongside center Mika Zibanejad and left winger Jesper Blatt. Like Matthews, he will also play on the team's top power play unit.

Ekman-Larsson, the Maple Leafs' best defenseman in 2025-26, will form an offensive third D-pairing with Rasmus Andersson. The left-shooting Ekman-Larsson may also see spot duty playing among the top four on the right side, alternating with Erik Karlsson.

The Leafs' two Swedish Olympians start off their tournament against Italy on Wednesday, February 11. On Friday, February 13, they face rival Finland before concluding the preliminary round on Saturday, February 14, against Slovakia.

With Matthews, Nylander, and Ekman-Larsson all expected to play significant roles for their respective countries, the Maple Leafs will be well represented throughout the Olympic hockey tournament.

Given the depth and talent on display for the United States and Sweden, it would be a surprise if either team failed to reach the medal round. If the Games end with gold for Team USA or the Tre Kronor, there's a strong chance a Maple Leafs' representative was a central figure in making that run possible.