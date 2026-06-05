What the Maple Leafs would have to give up for Dylan Larkin

With the news that Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, according to Elliotte Friedman, all 31 other NHL teams are likely trying to figure out where he could end up. One team in particular that makes sense is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs lack a strong center behind Auston Matthews. Yes, there is John Tavares, but at this point in his career, he could be a very reliable third-line centre rather than a second-liner. Because of that, John Chayka and the Maple Leafs should be all over this. They should even be using Matthews to help recruit Larkin to Toronto.

Is Larkin a fit in Toronto?

The biggest question is what the asking price would be. Friedman alluded to it in his report, mentioning that a Larkin trade could be on par with some of the biggest deals we've seen in recent years. In other words, it would be a blockbuster.

That makes things tough for Toronto, considering they don't have a ton of assets to work with. That said, if there's a will, there's a way, and that's what Chayka needs to find. A way to bring Larkin to Toronto, assuming he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause.

When putting together a mock trade, it's important to look at the direction of both organizations. The Maple Leafs are trying to stay in a win-now window, while the Red Wings could be looking at a small reset built around Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.

A Maple Leafs and Red Wings mock trade

With that in mind, here's a potential mock trade that allows the Red Wings to get younger while the Maple Leafs add the second-line centre they've been searching for.

Maple Leafs receive: Dylan Larkin, Jacob Bernard-Docker, and James van Riemsdyk (rights)

Red Wings receive: Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, Tinus Luc Koblar, Colorado's 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick

On paper, yes, it feels like a massive package. However, the Maple Leafs would be acquiring the captain of the Red Wings from a team run by Steve Yzerman. He's not going to be pushed around or give up a player like Larkin without getting maximum value in return. That's why Toronto would likely need to mortgage a significant portion of its future to make a deal happen, especially if Matthew Knies isn't included.

The Maple Leafs would also be getting Bernard-Docker, who would provide some right-shot depth on the blue line. On top of that, they'd acquire the signing rights to van Riemsdyk, who could be a solid depth addition, especially since Detroit is prepared to move on.

For Detroit, they're getting Cowan, who has a ton of upside and projects as a future NHL contributor. They're also getting Danford, who looks like a solid defensive prospect and could eventually become a partner for Seider. Koblar is a bit more of a wildcard, but he's someone worth taking a chance on after his performance at the 2026 World Championship. Lastly, the Red Wings would add two draft picks to their prospect pool, both of which could turn into useful NHL players down the road.

It still seems unlikely that the Maple Leafs could land Larkin. If he does leave Detroit, there will be plenty of teams interested, and he may prefer to join an American contender.

That said, he and Matthews won a gold medal together at the 2026 Winter Olympics. So while it may be a long shot, nothing is impossible.