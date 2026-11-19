When Grand Theft Auto V was released on Sept. 17, 2013, the Toronto Maple Leafs were getting ready for another season with a core that is significantly different then the one we see today.

Toronto was coming off a memorable 2012-13 campaign that ended in heartbreaking fashion against the Boston Bruins. Despite that, there was plenty of optimism heading into the 2013-14 season. Toronto had a number of familiar faces returning, and with some new additions, there was finally optimism around the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs had plenty of talent up front

The forward group was led by Phil Kessel, who was coming off another strong season in Toronto. He was joined by James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak, forming a line that would be one of the most memorable lines for young Maple Leafs fans.

Joffrey Lupul and Nazem Kadri were also important pieces of the group. Kadri was still developing into the player Toronto hoped he could become, while Lupul had already shown what he could bring when healthy.

The Maple Leafs also made some notable additions. David Clarkson was their big free agent signing, and 13 years later, Maple Leafs fans know exactly how that signing went. Toronto also brought in Dave Bolland from the Chicago Blackhawks. Outside of that, there were a few other notable names like Mason Raymond, Nikolai Kulemin, Jay McClement, Frazer McLaren and Colton Orr, who brought the toughness to the lineup.

The blue line needed work

On defence, Dion Phaneuf was the team's biggest named defenceman. He was joined by Carl Gunnarsson, Cody Franson and Jake Gardiner, who were all regular parts of the defensive group. Mark Fraser and Paul Ranger also provided depth, while Morgan Rielly was beginning to work his way into the picture as one of the organization's most exciting young players. Rielly would eventually take over as the leader on the blue line and is obviously still with the team today.

Reimer and Bernier shared the crease

The biggest change in net came during the summer, when Toronto acquired Jonathan Bernier from the Los Angeles Kings. Bernier joined James Reimer, who had been the team's starting goaltender during its playoff appearance the previous spring. The expectation was that the two would compete for playing time, giving the Maple Leafs a different situation than they had the year before. That didn’t happen as well as they would have hoped, with Beriner playing 55 of the games to Reimer’s 36.

Hindsight is 20/20

Looking back on the roster 13 years later, after that GTA VI was released, it truly made you think about how we as fans thought that this team would be good enough to compete for a playoff spot regularly. Especially when there were teams in the league like the Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins that were stacked.