Max Domi has got to be the most enigmatic player on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster. Last season, he was in the doghouse for large stretches of the season. He strung solid games together, only to disappear again.

In the postseason, his inclusion on the lineup was questioned until he came up big in overtime against the Ottawa Senators. Then, he faded away again.

There’s no question that Domi is a talented player. But he’s 30. So, we can assume he’s reached his potential. If anything, he may experience some decline in the coming seasons.

That’s not a good thing.

Yes, professional athletes can maintain extremely high levels of competitiveness for longer periods nowadays. In the past, an athlete turning 30 was virtually a death sentence. While that’s not really the case anymore, the Maple Leafs can’t realistically expect Domi to become a massive game-changer suddenly.

He’s a middle-six player at this point in his career. He’s a hardworking grinder who can fill in at center if needed. However, his numbers have not backed up a full-time role down the middle.

So, what can the Maple Leafs realistically expect from Max Domi?

The club can expect grit, toughness, and blue collar work ethic. The problem is that his $3.75 million cap hit makes him an expensive grinder. The Maple Leafs can’t really expect him to all of a sudden turn into a 30-goal scorer.

Does that mean that the Leafs pay for an overpriced third-liner?

Unless the Leafs can find a trade partner, they’re along for the ride with Domi. He’s got three more seasons left on his current deal. That’s why the only sensible option is to hope that Domi finds a magic potion that turns him into a 20 or 30-goal stud.

Maple Leafs could buyout Domi next summer

Toronto Maple Leafs could use Max Domi's grit and toughness in their lineup. | Joel Auerbach/GettyImages

This idea is mere speculation. There’s no hint that the Maple Leafs could be inclined to buy Domi out. But it’s an option one has to keep in mind if he struggles significantly this upcoming season. If Domi can’t prove he even belongs on the third line, the Maple Leafs may face a tough choice. The team could buy out the last two years of his deal just to get his contract off the books.

He’s not a candidate for Robidas Island as there’s no indication Domi has a career-threatening injury. So, the only realistic option would be to buy him out.

Sure, there could always be a team so devastated by injury that could be willing to trade for Domi. But that’s just wishful thinking. The Maple Leafs hope Domi can remain a serviceable middle-six option for the remainder of his contract. But if he can’t get his game together, the Leafs may have no other choice but to cut him at some point.