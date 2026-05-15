What Easton Cowan said on Craig Berube's firing should surprise every Leafs fan

The Toronto Maple Leafs made the tough decision to let go of their head coach, Craig Berube, John Chayka announced on Wednesday.

Berube's tenure in Toronto lasted just two seasons, which, looking back, comes as a surprise to many. The former head coach posted a record of 84-62-18 during his time in Toronto, while helping the Maple Leafs reach game seven of the second round against the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, which was the furthest the team has gotten in the Auston Matthews era.

Easton Cowan was a player who developed under Berube with the Maple Leafs. At times during the season, having Berube as the coach was not an easy task for Cowan, but he improved in many areas of his game throughout the season, being one of the very few bright spots.

The 20-year-old recorded 11 goals and 18 assists in 66 games, and has produced three points in four playoff games with the Toronto Marlies. Cowan finished the season strong with nine points over the course of his last 15 games, and praised Berube on Thursday for helping the young forward find his game during a difficult season.

Easton Cowan speaks on Craig Berube's firing

Cowan spoke to NHL insider Mark Masters following the Marlies practice on Thursday about the firing.

“Unfortunately, that’s part of the business, obviously, we had a tough year. He taught me a lot. He’s a good coach, and I learned a lot from him. He taught me how to simplify the game and just help some little things around the game.” Cowan told Mark Masters.

“I’m just going to keep playing my game. Obviously, someone new is coming in to coach the Leafs. They’re probably watching, whoever it is, so keep competing, keep playing my game leading into the summer, have a good summer and be ready for camp.” Cowan later added.

Easton Cowan on Craig Berube:



"Unfortunately that’s part of the business. Obviously we had a tough year ... A good coach. I learned a lot from him & he taught me how to simplify the game & just little things around the game."@TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 13, 2026

Easton Cowan is an important peice to the Maple Leafs success moving forward

Cowan is going to be a key member of the Maple Leafs success moving forward. He is one of their very few prospects in the organization, and it will be key for whoever the next head coach is to continue his development positively.

Craig Berube did not provide Cowan with the correct tools to succeed in the NHL last season. While he did help make Cowan a far more well-rounded player, he often scratched the 20-year-old for a more veteran lineup and was not put in the right spot in the lineup to produce. When played alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, he was dynamic and was able to find his game, but being moved around too often limited his chances of being a more effective player within the forward core.

Hockey players will not rock the boat too hard, so despite mishandling his rookie year entirely, Cowan wasn't going to lambast Berube on the way out. But, he still said some positive things about the time under Berube.

Easton Cowan and the Maple Leafs will look to bounce back in 2026-27, with their new head coach playing an important piece to the puzzle.