Viktor Klingsell could be draft steal for Maple Leafs in 2nd round

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for the 2025 NHL Draft, they find themselves in a familiar position: seeking value beyond the first round. With their first pick slated at No. 64 overall, the Leafs will need to rely on sharp scouting and a bit of vision. One name that stands out as a potential gem? Swedish winger Viktor Klingsell.

Klingsell, a 5-foot-10 left winger from Skellefteå AIK J20, has quietly built a reputation as one of the most creative playmakers in his class. Ranked 19th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting and projected to go in the second or third round, he’s the kind of high-upside prospect Toronto could target to bolster their pipeline.

What makes Klingsell intriguing is his elite vision and passing ability. He led the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in scoring with 12 points and followed it up with a strong showing at the U18 Worlds, helping Sweden secure silver. His ability to read the ice and find teammates in tight spaces makes him a natural fit for a Leafs system that values puck movement and offensive creativity.

There are areas for growth—he can be too perimeter-oriented and needs to drive the net more consistently—but his second-half surge in the J20 Nationell season (39 points in 43 games) and standout playoff performance (7 goals in 9 games) suggest he’s trending in the right direction.

For a team like Toronto, which is looking to inject youth and skill into its middle-six forward group, Klingsell offers a compelling blend of upside and international experience. If he’s still on the board when the Leafs make their pick, he could be a savvy addition with long-term payoff.