Unexpected name emerging in Maple Leafs trade talks

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, many teams have determined whether they are buyers or sellers. The Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference, will become sellers as they look to begin retooling their roster for next season.

The Maple Leafs have a lot of pending unrestricted free agents, whom teams will likely inquire about. Steven Lorentz is a player in the Maple Leafs' bottom six who may be gaining some traction despite being under contract for the next two seasons at an average annual value of $1.35 million. According to JD Bunkis, Lorentz has emerged as a player who could gain some interest. This will become an interesting situation for the Maple Leafs, but one they should consider over the course of the next three days.

David Pagnotta: Re Maple Leafs: I think Steven Lorentz also is a player that some teams look at as a solid type of addition to a bottom six - JD Bunkis Podcast (3/2) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 4, 2026

Steven Lorentz with the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs acquired Steven Lorentz via free agency during the 2023 offseason after he won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. Lorentz surpassed expectations in his first season with the club and has been a stable force on the Maple Leafs' fourth line during the 2025-26 campaign. The Kitchener native won't add much to the lineup offensively, however plays a critical role on the penalty kill, and has been a major contributor to their recent success on the special teams. In 53 contests, Lorentz has produced 10 points, including four goals, while posting a +2.

Lorentz, if dealt, will add leadership and depth to a contending team's bottom six. The Maple Leafs will likely not be able to get greater than a mid-round pick in return, but it could clear extra cap space moving forward into the offseason. There is no telling whether the Maple Leafs have taken a look at moving Lorentz, but it should cross their minds over the next three days.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot of big choices to make over the next few days, and we will see which ones come into fruition or just remain chatter until the offseason.